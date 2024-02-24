Many television shows have the fortune to last for years—some even go for decades. From Grey's Anatomy to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, some shows defy all expectations and keep surprising audiences throughout the years, attracting enough viewers to live long and fruitful lies on the small screen. However, not every show is as lucky, and some barely make it to their sophomore effort.

These shows are remarkable achievements in their respective genres, yet they didn't have more than two seasons. Some were canceled, and some others decided that two seasons were enough. The fact remains that these are the best shows that only lasted two seasons, offering spectacular entertainment despite their limited lifespans and earning a much-deserved place in the pantheon of television classics.

10 'Galavant' (2015-2016)

Creator: Dan Fogelman

Image via ABC Studios

The comedic musical fantasy extravaganza Galavant is truly a remarkably unique show. From Dan Fogelman's mind, the show follows the titular character, a dashing knight on a quest to recover his "happily ever after" following the loss of his true love, Madalena, to the evil King Richard.

Although never a ratings juggernaut, contributing to its short lifespan, Galavant is a refreshing and enchanting take on the musical and fantasy genres. Elevated by an irresistibly charming performance from Joshua Sasse, Galavant is everything one could hope for in a medieval, comedic musical: wacky, vibrant, self-aware, and endlessly entertaining. Fans have long hoped for a Galavant revival, but they will always have those precious two seasons that have aged wonderfully, especially as the industry seems to become more risk-averse.

Galavant Release Date January 4, 2015 Cast Vinnie Jones , Karen Shenaz David , Joshua Sasse , Timothy Omundson Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

9 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' (2008-2009)

Creator: Josh Friedman

Image via Fox

Before Lena Headey played one of television's all-time great villains, she played one of the all-time best heroes. Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles acts as a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, disregarding the events of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. It follows Sarah and her son, John, as they work together to prevent Skynet's creation.

Although severely underappreciated during its original run, The Sarah Connor Chronicles has aged like fine wine and is now considered among the only worthy follow-ups to James Cameron's original duology. Thanks to a confident and cool-as-heck performance from Headey, joined by an equally spectacular Summer Glau as the franchise's best Terminator since Robert Patrick, The Sarah Connor Chronicles is a great mix of sci-fi and action. It expands on the franchise's themes while allowing Sarah and John to continue growing as characters, something none of the post-T2 movies have done.

Watch on Hulu

8 'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Creator: David E. Kelley

Image via HBO

Based on the 2014 eponymous novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies was a major hit for HBO. From the mind of TV icon David E. Kelley, the show follows the lives of several mothers who become involved in a murder investigation. Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern star opposite Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

Although originally billed as a limited series, Big Little Lies was such a success that a second season arrived two years later. The first season is a triumph of the small screen, an addictive, alluring, and impactful mystery that took pop culture by storm in February 2017. The second season is considerably worse, somewhat staining its once-pristine legacy. A supposed third season of Big Little Lies is in the works, but until it happens, it will remain one of TV's best two-parters.

Watch on Max

7 'Flight of the Conchords' (2007-2009)

Creators: James Bobin, Jemaine Clement, Brey McKenzie

Image via HBO

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie play fictionalized versions of themselves in the 2007 HBO comedy Flight of the Conchords. The story centers on the duo, a two-man folk band from New Zealand, as they attempt to find fame and success in New York City. The two encounter numerous struggles, including an intense married woman/stalker who is their only fan and the culture clash of living in the USA.

Critically acclaimed and widely considered an underrated gem, Flight of the Conchords feels as fresh today as it was in the late 2000s. With ridiculously catchy songs and a sincere, charming tone that was refreshing yet subversive, Flight of the Conchords is a hysterical ode to the slacker lifestyle that feels purely and irresistibly millennial. It's weird and quirky yet earnest and endearing, the type of show that comes around less and less frequently nowadays, powered by one of comedy's best duos.

Watch on Max

6 'Sports Night' (1998-2000)

Creator: Aaron Sorkin

Image via Imagine Television/Touchstone Television

Although Aaron Sorkin's distinctive style can sometimes be too much, hardly anyone can deny his talent for crafting a great television show. In 1998, he created the workplace comedy Sports Night, about the inner workings of a fictional television sports show. The show starred an ensemble cast that notably included a pre-Desperate HousewivesFelicity Huffman and a pre-Six Feet UnderPeter Krause.

Sports Night ended too soon, plain and simple. Full of the sharp, clever dialogue that made Sorkin a superstar and with humor to spare, the show was a perfect case of lightning-in-a-bottle. However, the true giants here were the terrific ensemble cast, who seamlessly fit into Sorkin's world and created a unique dynamic that made them electrifying to watch. Sports Night could've become a true TV classic had it been given the chance by audiences.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Creator: Bryan Fuller

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The facts are these: Pushing Daisies is a fantasy show created by one Bryan Fuller, starring Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, and Kristin Chenoweth. It follows Ned, the Piemaker, who has the mysterious ability to bring people back to life with one touch, both a gift and a curse. Touch them once, and they return as if nothing happened; touch them twice, and they drop dead forever.

Pushing Daisies is among Bryan Fuller's best shows, a quirky, fast-paced, colorful, and delightful blend of fantasy, comedy, and romance. Boasting an incredible cast and terrific, sharp, and instantly quotable dialogue, Pushing Daisies is a remarkable and unique effort from one of television's most daring minds. Mixing a case-of-the-week format with more philosophical themes like fate, purpose, and self-discovery, Pushing Daisies defies genres and conventions. And, while it's a shame it only lived to see two seasons, they are among the best and most rewatchable of any show from the 2000s.

Watch on Max

4 'Enlightened' (2011-2013)

Creators: Mike White, Laura Dern

Image via HBO

Long before he created The White Lotus, Mike White joined forces with future Oscar-winner Laura Dern for HBO's dramedy Enlightened. Dern stars Amy Jellicoe, a 40-year-old woman who returns to her job after a two-month stay at an institution due to suffering a mental breakdown. With a new approach to life and wanting to be a force for change in her environment, Amy attempts to rebuild the bridges she burnt.

Enlightened is, first and foremost, a showcase for Laura Dern. The actress delivers a tour-de-force performance as the frail yet profoundly sympathetic Amy Jellicoe. Enlightened is a challenging yet rewarding viewing experience, a show that demands a lot from its audience yet delivers in equal amounts. Inspiring without being preachy, largely thanks to its wicked, frustrating approach, Enlightened is the marriage between White's observant style and a pure, relentlessly positive message that the world can, indeed, be kinder.

Watch on HBO

3 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Creator: Joe Penhall

Image via Netflix

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv star in Netflix's psychological crime thriller Mindhunter. Set in the 1970s, the series chronicles the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit within the Federal Bureau of Investigations, thus portraying the beginning of criminal profiling. The show features several depictions of real-life killers, most notably Ed Kemper.

Mindhunter is a riveting and precise crime thriller that greatly benefits from director and de facto showrunner David Fincher's famously cinematic approach. Offering equal amounts of chilling discomfort and compelling drama, Mindhunter quickly became one of Netflix's most acclaimed shows, towering over its competition thanks to its visuals and tight, discomforting narrative. Alas, the show was too expensive and challenging, and recently, Fincher himself confirmed Mindhunter is dead and buried, erasing any possibility of a return.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The Comeback' (2005-2014)

Creators: Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King

Image via HBO

Following the 2004 ending of Friends, Lisa Kudrow wasted no time to return to primetime television. Joining hands with Michael Patrick King, Kudrow co-created The Comeback, a dramedy following the overly dramatic and hysterical Valerie Cherish. A former sitcom star, Valerie returns to television on a sitcom and agrees to chronicle her process on a companion reality TV show, The Comeback.

Prophetic in all the best ways, The Comeback is among modern television's most intelligent and instantly iconic shows. Kudrow's Valerie Cherish is one of HBO's all-time best characters, a singular creation that perfectly captures the drive and desperation of many performers trying to succeed in a cutthroat business. Kudrow makes Valerie feel uncomfortably relatable, turning The Comeback into an exercise in fame and the true nature of success. Chillingly accurate in its depiction of fame-for-fame's-sakes, The Comeback is a gem that was far too ahead of its time.

The Comeback Release Date June 5, 2005 Cast Lisa Kudrow , Laura Silverman , Damian Young Seasons 2

Watch on Max

1 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Image via BBC

From the wicked mind of Phoebe Waller-Bridge comes Fleabag, possibly the best tragicomedy in modern television. Waller-Bridge stars as the titular character, a sharp, confused, angry young woman living in London and navigating the many questionable events in her life. Unlike other characters, Fleabag is confident but chaotic, acknowledging her issues but refusing to accept any help.

Full of black, dry, witty humor expertly delivered by an outstanding Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a dark, thought-provoking, often ruthless, and hilarious comedy, the likes of which audiences seldom see. With its constant fourth-wall breaks and biting insights, Fleabag quickly became an icon of modern television. The series' genius lies in its perfect blend of tragedy and humor; Fleabag might be the most devastating show in recent memory, yet the writing is so familiar and relatable that fans can't help but appreciate and even welcome its ruthlessness. With one of the most unforgettable, striking, and heart-wrenching endings in TV history, Fleabag is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Watch on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable TV Dramedies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes