In 2014, television delivered an impressive slate of new shows that quickly became cultural touchstones. These series spanned diverse genres, from gripping dramas and dark comedies to intricate sci-fi sagas and satirical animations. They pushed creative boundaries, offering unforgettable characters like BoJack Horseman, and developed innovative storytelling and thought-provoking themes. 2014 was a year that showcased the power of TV to captivate, challenge, and entertain audiences of an array of demographics.

As 2024 wraps up, it is worth a look back at the shows that turned ten years old this year. From the post-apocalyptic survival of The 100 to the irreverent humor of Broad City, the satirical brilliance of Silicon Valley, and the emotional depth of The Leftovers, these decade-old shows marked a high point in television artistry. These are the best TV shows that premiered in 2014, ranked by their significance to the entertainment culture and their quality from their first seasons and beyond.

10 'The 100'

Created by Jason Rothenberg

The 100 follows a group of juvenile delinquents sent from a space station, the Ark, to determine Earth's habitability nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse wiped out civilization. They encounter a beautiful yet dangerous world and discover they are not alone—descendants of apocalypse survivors, known as "grounders," challenge their presence. As the teens navigate Earth’s perils, they must unite to survive, forge a community, and reconnect with the Ark while uncovering Earth’s long-hidden secrets.

The 100 evolved from a modest teen survival series to a more complex science fiction drama. The show has its flaws, particularly plot holes and a disappointing series finale, but it still manages to captivate audiences with its unpredictable plot twists, morally challenging dilemmas, and strong character development. The 100 stands out for its equal representation of genders, diverse cast, and thoughtful exploration of themes like survival and futuristic technology. The series' willingness to push boundaries with gritty content and unexpected character deaths keeps viewers engaged.

9 'Broad City'

Created by Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

Broad City is a sitcom about two best friends in their twenties, Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer), as they navigate the absurdities of life in New York City. Abbi is a struggling artist working a dead-end custodian job at a fitness center, and Ilana is a laid-back, free spirit who can often be found avoiding work. Every day offers an outrageous adventure, often driven by Ilana's recklessness. With its unfiltered humor and honest portrayal of friendship, Broad City captures the chaos and joys of young adulthood.

A hilarious and unapologetic celebration of female friendship, Borad City includes storylines carried out with raw, irreverent humor and a feminist edge. Grounded in relatable struggles—from crummy jobs to messy relationships— and elevated by an iconic female TV duo, Broad City offers a progressive and surreal lens on modern womanhood. It's a cultural milestone that portrays real—not perfect—women, resonating deeply with fans.

8 'Silicon Valley'

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky

Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), an introverted programmer, launches a startup company, Pied Piper. Richard and his team of developers navigate the chaotic tech landscape, battling ruthless competition, corporate sabotage, and internal crises. Silicon Valley humorously explores themes of ambition, ethics, and failure. Over six seasons, Pied Piper's evolution from a scrappy startup to a large company dealing with unexpected consequences captures the absurdities and challenges of the tech industry.

Silicon Valley is a stark and hilarious satire of the tech industry that uses humor to portray a relatable exploration of the human foibles behind technological innovation. The witty dialogue, accurate tech references, and pointed cultural critiques add a layer of intelligence and timeliness to the comedy. With creator Mike Judge’s experience as a Silicon Valley engineer as inspiration, ​​it’s no wonder the show authentically and irreverently captures the inanities of ambition and innovation.

7 'How to Get Away with Murder'

Created by Peter Nowalk

Criminal defense professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) selects five promising law students to intern at her firm. As they handle high-stakes cases, they partake in a web of murder and legal drama. The students’ relationships suffer as guilt sets in and secrets are revealed, while Annalise deals with personal demons, systemic corruption, and an FBI investigation.

How to Get Away with Murder stands out as a gripping legal thriller fueled by its high-stakes drama, relentless twists, and Viola Davis’ tour-de-force performance. Spanning courtroom battles and intricate mysteries, the show uses innovative flashbacks and flashforwards to tell a hectic but gripping narrative. With unpredictable plot twists, morally ambiguous characters, and escalating tension, How to Get Away with Murder pushed boundaries and delivered addictive, genre-defying entertainment.

6 'Penny Dreadful'

Created by John Logan

Set in Victorian London, Penny Dreadful reimagines several Gothic fiction literary characters. Explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), desperate to rescue his abducted daughter, teams up with the enigmatic medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), sharpshooter Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and reclusive scientist Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway). Throughout the series, the characters face supernatural threats, including vampires, witches, and the dark forces of Lucifer himself.

Penny Dreadful is a poetic exploration of classic Gothic horror, blending literary legends like Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney) and Count Dracula (Christian Camargo) into a richly layered horror drama. Vivid Victorian settings, eloquent dialogue, and profound character studies enhance themes of loneliness, shame, and redemption among supernatural horrors. Anchored by Eva Green’s incredible performance as Vanessa Ives, Penny Dreadful offers visceral thrills with superb storytelling, creating a unique fusion of horror, tragedy and beauty.

5 'Outlander'

Created by Ronald D. Moore