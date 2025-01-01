Nothing like a bout of nostalgia to soothe the soul. Audiences have a habit of returning to iconic TV series when modern shows just aren't cutting it, especially today, when there is so much content available but a lot of uncertainty surrounding it. Some of the best shows came out in 2004, representing a time of fun, drama, and incredible comedic timing. Loyal fans, young and old, are still captivated by shows that came out 20 years ago.

Series like The 4400 and Desperate Housewives left a lasting mark on television. Similar shows of that year not only captivated their audience but entertained them with some of the best storytelling, complex characters, and original themes. These are the best shows that premiered in 2004, many of which have become outright iconic and certainly cement it as a great year of remarkable television.

10 'Drake & Josh' (2004-2007)

Created by Dan Schneider

Image via Nickelodeon

If there’s ever a debate about the most popular series premiering in 2004, Drake & Josh would undoubtedly make a feature. The story explores the lives of two stepbrothers navigating their differences as they try to get to know one another, share the same space and parents, and combat a devious little sister.

Drake & Josh is still a topic of conversation today. The popular series kept kids and teens of various ages captivated with its humor and relatable story. Even adults who grew up with the classic series return to the show today, thanks to its lighthearted and relatable coming-of-age comedy. Fans continue to claim Drake & Josh as one of Nickelodeon's best.

9 'Desperate Housewives' (2004-2012)

Created by Marc Cherry

Image via ABC

Desperate Housewives was an immediate hit sensation when it first premiered. The show ran for eight drama-filled seasons, keeping viewers tuned in with its mystery-filled storyline. The series followed four women living on Wisteria Lane, who may have come across as ordinary, but their seemingly perfect lives held secrets, crime, and domestic strife.

Desperate Housewives remains an icon of television today. With outstanding acting and an even better plot, fans continue to rewatch the popular series, loving the turbulent journey of the four protagonists. Many viewers still find the show captivating and filled with engaging moral lessons amidst the entertaining drama. Its biting, sassy humor was also a trademark of the 2000s, inspiring many other dramedies.

Desperate Housewives Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2004 Cast Eva Longoria marcia cross , Felicity Huffman Seasons 8 Writers Marc Cherry

8 'The L Word' (2004-2009)

Created by Ilene Chaiken, Michele Abbott, and Kathy Greenberg

Image via Showtime

The L Word was one of those groundbreaking series that left its mark in the wake of future similar shows. The show ran from 2004 to 2009, enticing viewers to continue watching the rather progressive TV series. It chronicles the lives of a group of lesbian women living in Los Angeles, along with their friends and families, who may or may not have supported them.

While some viewers were convinced the series was too problematic, many praised The L Word for its realistic portrayal of women attempting to be consistently genuine in who they are at a time when sexuality was not very understood. The series was so influential that it later extended beyond its initial run, inspiring a multitude of spinoffs, including a documentary taping the real lives of lesbian women, which aired on Showtime.

The L Word Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 1, 2004 Cast Katherine Moennig , Jennifer Beals Seasons 6

7 'Shameless' (2004-2013)

Created by Paul Abbott

Image via Channel 4

Not to be mistaken with its adapted remake by John Wells, the original Shameless premiered in 2004 as an addictive British series. Although the show shares the same name as its later counterpart, this version holds a unique feel and look to it. Shameless delves into the lives of the rather eccentric and dysfunctional Gallagher family living in a run-down Manchester estate.

Shameless ran for 11 hilarious seasons, drawing fans in with its chaos and humor. It definitely set the tone for many future shows, marking it as a trailblazer in comedy and drama. While the show still had its ups and downs, as most lengthy series do, Shameless was still a brilliant dramedy that inspired a US adaption in 2011. The remake leaned more on its darker themes, while the original captured audiences with its lighter, comedic plot.

Shameless Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 13, 2004 Cast David Threlfall , Rebecca Atkinson , Alice Barry , Nicky Evans , Tina Malone , Elliott Tittensor , Aaron McCusker , Sally Carman Seasons 11

6 'Veronica Mars' (2004-2019)

Created by Rob Thomas

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Veronica Mars hooked its audience from its pilot episode, with fans claiming the series outshone anything aired at the time. The incredibly popular TV show centers around Veronica Mars, a once-popular high school girl turned outcast, as she assists her private investigator father. Kristen Bell played the titular role, becoming a generational icon for 2000s youth.

Veronica Mars held its audience with its well-written and fast-paced plot. Viewers enjoyed the snarky, sarcastic Veronica as she navigated a normal teen life with a somewhat odd side gig. Fans have described the show’s first two seasons as among TV’s finest of the 2000s. Although many viewed the later season with mixed emotions, loyal fans successfully brought back Veronica Mars in movie form, recapturing the charm of the series’ beginnings.