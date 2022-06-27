Jean Smart is certainly no "hack" when it comes to giving compelling performances.

She’s won multiple awards for her lead role as veteran comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s acclaimed comedy-drama series, Hacks, with a commanding, no-nonsense but also heartfelt and nuanced performance. With Hacks being renewed for a third season, there’s more of Jean Smart and her biting humor and sincerity to look forward to. In the meantime, you can enjoy her versatility in previous dramatic and more fun voice-acting roles that may have slipped under the radar.

Take a look at these television series and admire the incomparable Ms. S’s talent while you wait for more adventures of Vance and her protégé, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), next season.

Dr. Ann Possible and Other Characters — ‘Kim Possible’ (2002 - 2007)

When you look back and re-watch this classic Disney animated series, you'll be surprised that you didn’t realize it sooner: Smart is the voice of the brilliant neurosurgeon and caring mother of the titular crime-fighter, Kim Possible, Dr. Ann Possible. Dr. Possible is adept at balancing complex surgeries against giving guidance to her daughter as Kim faces the pitfalls of adolescence and the more unique challenges she encounters during her missions.

The role perfectly fits Smart, showcasing her quick wit and affectionate side using only her charismatic voice. She also voices other various characters throughout the series.

Floyd Gerhardt in ‘Fargo’ — Season 2 (2015)

This is perhaps another role where the connection between talent and character went unnoticed during its run. In the second season of the dark comedy and crime anthology series, loosely based on the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film Fargo and taking place in Minnesota in the late 1970s, Smart portrays the powerful and unflappable matriarch of the Gerhardt crime family, Floyd Gerhardt.

Floyd steps up to the plate as the head of the family after her husband, Otto (Michael Hogan), suffers from a stroke, and the family is threatened both within and by external forces. Smart owns her performance as a stern, stoic but fiercely dutiful matriarch, able to dominate every scene she is in with her mere presence.

Dr. Melanie Bird — ‘Legion’ (2017 - 2019)

In another series from FX and Noah Hawley comes the Marvel and X-Men-based series Legion. Starring opposite the protagonist, David Haller/“Legion,” played by Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Love, Death & Robots), the mutant son of Professor Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Xavier, Smart plays a psychiatric therapist, Dr. Melanie Bird, who vigorously treats mutants with practices that go against the norm, while also dealing with a personal loss.

Not only does she protect them from being discovered by the Government Division 3, but she also helps mutants, particularly Legion, control their powers and utilize them against evil. Another fitting role for Smart is that she flexes her range as an austere and methodical doctor who cares deeply for her patients and their plights.

Arlane Hart in ‘Dirty John’ — Season 1 (2018 - 2019)

Based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, Dirty John Season 1 explores the initially rosy but then nightmarish relationship between Debra Newell (played in the series by TV darling Connie Britton) and the titular, shady, and duplicitous John Meehan (played by Aussie star Eric Bana). Smart plays Debra’s mother, Arlane Hart, who also becomes enchanted by John.

A departure from her usual uncompromising and strong female roles, Smart skilfully portrays a devoutly religious woman who was quick to forgive the serious crimes of her deceased daughter's former partner and killer: she also ignores the misdeeds of the new partner of her younger daughter, Debra. She eventually falls for the charms of master con artist John, with devastating repercussions for her family.

Depression Kitty — ‘Big Mouth’ (2018 - 2021)

As the voice of a physical embodiment of depression, Smart plays Depression Kitty in the animated series Big Mouth. When adolescent, Jessi (Jessi Klein), becomes overwhelmed by sadness, Depression Kitty appears before her and takes control.

Smart expertly captures the hold of depression over Jessi, alluringly wrapping her in a literal fluffy and metaphorically foggy haze of lethargy and inaction that typifies the mental disorder. Her voice oozes with seduction but also nefarious hidden motives.

Laurie Blake — ‘Watchmen’ (2019)

In the 2019 series, Watchmen, based on the graphic novel of the same name, Smart portrays an older incarnation of Laurie Juspeczyk, renamed Laurie Blake, and also known as the second Silk Spectre. Retired from that role, she now works with the FBI as an agent and Anti-Vigilante Task Force member.

In an interview with Collider, Smart says she thoroughly enjoyed playing such a complex character who is a “supposedly confident, intelligent, capable person” but also extremely lonely and obsessed with “the love of her life,” Doctor Manhattan.

Helen Fahey — ‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)

With a moving performance that scored her Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, Smart stars as Helen Fahey, the mother of the titular Detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), in Brad Ingelsby’s Mare of Easttown. Smart plays a widow, mother, and grandmother who has been struck by tragedy more than once in her life, but she still manages to have a sense of humor despite it all.

Her relationship with her daughter and grandchildren is close, literally and figuratively. She lives in the same house with them and is their protective matriarch who wants what's best. She is also a sounding board for Mare and a key player in her healing process. Helen is a lovable character, serving as comic relief but also the voice of reason.

