Despite the fact that the world of television has given us beloved shows that have run for years or even decades, it’s pretty much impossible for every single season of even the best shows to maintain a consistently high quality throughout its broadcast.

For some shows, one bad season can create a spiral from which it never recovers – but this doesn’t have to be the case. In some circumstances, where the writers or actors take a good look at want went wrong and bring intelligent and creative solutions to the table, a bad season can be a great opportunity to play with the formula and – in some cases – be a catalyst for some of the best seasons a show ever has.

Community

Nobody could have predicted quite how far removed from its roots Community’s season 4 would be. It was the first and only season put together without Harmon, following his sacking from NBC and replacement by David Guarascio and Moses Port. It had all the same cast, and still took place in the halls of Greendale Community College, but Community’s essential, subversive spark was simply not there.

Sony offered their explanation of why Harmon was let go, citing an erratic management style and procrastination. What was equally likely, though, was that it was due to Harmon’s repeated refusal to give in to demands to give the show broader appeal. Season 4 was all too different, with characters reduced to flat, lazy, and unfunny caricatures of their former selves.

How did it bounce back?

Harmon returned for season 5 – but given the damage that season 4 had done, Community had to go further than just that. Season 5’s main plot arc surrounds the transformation of the study group into the Save Greendale Committee, with Greendale being used by Harmon as a metaphor for the show in a near-groveling apology for how far the quality had slipped. Focusing season 5 around the themes of improvement and forgiveness was a great way to build on past mistakes and ensure Community would re-gain its throne as one of the finest comedies of all time.

Doctor Who

Although writer Steven Moffat’s tenure as showrunner on Doctor Who is best described as a mixed bag, series 5 started strong, with the introduction Matt Smith as the Doctor’s eleventh incarnation. Smith delivered a fantastic performance as the Time Lord that perfectly evoked the feeling of an eccentric old man’s mind transplanted into the body of a cheeky, scruffy schoolboy.

Two series and a 50th anniversary special later, and Eleven’s witty charm was pushed to a breaking point as it became pretty much the only thing that made the show even vaguely worth tuning in for. The show’s seventh series followed the mystery of Clara ‘The Impossible Girl’ Oswald. Her "Big Sacrifice" in the finale was spectacularly unmoving, while the Doctor’s own arc about the reveal of his name after 50 years of the show was too ridiculous to ever really deliver on. Series 7 faded out on a note that was somehow both tedious and chaotic – a huge bummer for Doctor Who, which is supposed to be fun and chaotic.

How did it bounce back?

Peter Capaldi. When the dashing young Eleven sneezed out a golden light and transformed into an angry and bewildered-looking senior citizen, the change was far more than cosmetic. Capaldi was a total reversal of Eleven; stern, short-tempered, rude, and confusing, he was a darker Doctor who totally reinvigorated the show. Series 8 kicked off an arc where the Doctor began questioning his own morality. In the first episode, he appears to leave Clara to die with little remorse, and questions are asked over the course of the series whether the Doctor really is a courageous hero, or more of a military officer barking orders. Aware that a dark Doctor might alienate audiences, the show saw Clara struggling to adjust to Twelve in much the same way that viewers might. Confronting the weight of the change head-on was a brave move that re-established Doctor Who as a show that still had the power to sting.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The first season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is completely unrecognizable from the modern version of the show. The dissimilarities in tone, style, and the general attitude of the main characters make rewatching it feel a little jarring. The first season is a more subtle, almost fly-on-the-wall piece of television, eschewing the more overt sitcom-framing that the show would come to embrace as early as season 2. Meanwhile, Dee is the voice of reason, Dennis has a conscience, and Charlie displays a general level of comprehension that would be completely beyond his character in later seasons.

But the biggest difference? Season 1 of It’s Always Sunny has a dazzling absence of Frank Reynolds, Dee and Dennis’ corrupt, chaotic father who would turn up in season 2 to announce that he and their mother were getting divorced.

How did it bounce back?

It’s clear to any Always Sunny fan that the introduction of Frank completed the missing piece of the puzzle that the show needed to propel it to new heights (though, where Frank is concerned, perhaps ‘drag it to new depths’ would be more appropriate). Frank’s amoral, scheming behavior became a serious plot-driver for some of It’s Always Sunny’s most (in)famous episodes, and his desperation to embrace filth and squalor showed him to be a truly bizarre character who would allow the show to become more bizarre in turn. Be it bursting naked out of a leather couch, or getting lost at sea with just some rum-soaked ham for company, Frank’s exploits are as repulsive as they are hilarious, and the show could not be the same without him.

Angel

Angel, Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt’s spin off to the beloved horror-comedy-drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was in dire straits at the end of its fourth season. The series had always thrived on a lively mixture of comedy and drama, with an enjoyable dynamic between main cast. Charisma Carpenter’s Cordelia and Alexis Denisof’s Wesley and the later additions of J. August Richards’ Gunn and Amy Acker’s Fred had fantastic chemistry with each other and Boreanaz that ensured that even in the show’s darkest moments.

In season 4, most of the comedy was phased out, and the characters fell flat. Most infamous was the creepy decision to have Cordelia break off a budding romance with Angel to start sleeping with his newly introduced son, who she had previously looked after as a baby before he was aged up to his late teens courtesy of some dimension-hopping. This, along with more odd behavior from Cordelia throughout the season, was eventually revealed to be the result of her possession by a powerful demonic being, but by this point, the damage was done.

How did it bounce back?

In the final episodes of season 4, Connor was written out, and everyone but Angel had their memories of most of the season erased. A new premise for the show was established; instead of battling the demonic law firm Wolfram and Hart, Angel and his team would be put in charge of it, attempting to improve it from within. The entrance of James Marsters’ endlessly entertaining Spike allowed for a sense of fun to return to the show.

New Girl

When New Girl first aired in 2011, it was a well-crafted character-driven comedy that was adept at balancing silliness alongside sincerity. The show built itself up as a slice-of-life sitcom. The characters had room to breathe, and generally interacted like real people – which made their moments of wackiness far more funny when they actually did happen.

All this changed in season 4, though with the re-introduction of the character Coach, who popped up briefly in the season 1 pilot, as a series regular. There was nothing wrong with Coach, but the show became crowded as the writers came to believe that every character needed something funny or wacky to do in every episode, which forced out the character's chemistry and introduced an over-the-top style which would see jokes end with a character screaming instead of an actual punchline.

How did it bounce back?

Zooey Deschanel’s maternity leave left a 6-episode absence in season 5. In her place, the writers introduced Reagan (Megan Fox), in many ways the polar opposite to Jess with her pragmatic, independent attitude. Reagan allowed the viewers to re-discover the main characters through a fresh pair of eyes, highlighting and acknowledging how absurd they had become without directly apologizing for it.

'SNL': Selena Gomez Stars in an Irish Play Gone Wrong

