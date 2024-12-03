The 2000s were not only a decade of new and exciting shows, but they also marked the dawn of a new era in television itself. New creators and emerging networks like HBO changed audiences' expectations of what the medium of television was capable of offering. The boom of reality TV was on the horizon, and premium cable channels were running fewer movies and more original content.

Cable networks offered attractive options of less censored programming normally reserved for films, causing the old guard of traditional broadcasting to change their tactics to stay competitive for market share. From the need to compete came shows filled with innovation, creativity, and intelligence— the shows that defined a television renaissance.

10 'Family Guy' (1999-)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

Many shows tried to duplicate the success of The Simpsons, but no program was ever as successful in their attempt as Family Guy. Filled with murderous babies, talking dogs, and brawling chickens, the series is now the institution it once aspired to be. While Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) may bring to mind Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), the comedic journey of Quahog’s favorite resident was one of much edgier material that, in the early years, flirted on the edge of bad taste.

Family Guy featured boundary-pushing comedy that felt so provocative at times that viewers wondered if they were actually watching network television. The need for shocking humor has somewhat been rendered unnecessary with fans taking primary comfort in the silliness of the characters, which has only helped the show last longer. After recovering from a mild case of being canceled, Family Guy has remained popular with fans who have followed the series for more than 20 seasons.

9 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000-2015)

Created by Anthony E. Zuiker

The first notes of the Who’s “Who Are You” signaled the beginning of one of TV’s most popular franchises, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The crime procedural followed the members of the Las Vegas crime scene unit, led by the cerebrally enigmatic Dr. Gil Grissom (William Petersen). Each week the team would use their scientific expertise to solve murders with seemingly no obvious evidence. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation would quickly become the most-watched show in the U.S., commanding the attention of millions of viewers.

A murder of the week procedural was by no means a new concept in 2000, but a slick presentation and clever mysteries reignited a love for the genre. The influence of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation could be found on any channel where solo detectives were replaced by teams of criminal justice professionals. The success of the series spawned multiple popular spin-offs, such as CSI: Miami and CSI: NY, making sure the population understood that no matter where a murder was committed, a team of attractive lab technicians would find the culprit.

8 'The Daily Show' (1996-)

Created by Madeleine Smithberg & Lizz Winstead

Jon Stewart’s time on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show had an immeasurable impact on both late-night programming and news coverage in the 2000s. The format has remained largely unchanged since its heyday, with a mixture of comedic reporting on the day’s news and an interview segment to close out the show. Now on the air for more than two decades, The Daily Show has been a consistent launching ground for comedy stars like Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, and Michael Che.

While The Daily Show started in 1996 with former ESPN anchor Craig Kilborn, it wasn’t until Jon Stewart stepped in as host in 1999 that the comedy show began to find its voice—which is to say, Stewart’s voice. Sharp political commentary that aimed its satirical crosshairs at not only the politicians but also the news outlets' coverage of the D.C. power brokers made The Daily Show a dark horse source for current events. It’s debatable whether The Daily Show should have been seen as a news source, but it didn’t change the fact that younger viewers used it as one anyway, trusting the voice of Stewart more than anyone behind the desk of the endless 24-hour news channels.

7 'Grey’s Anatomy' (2005-)

Created by Shonda Rhimes & Michelle Lirtzman

Great shows last for roughly ten years – Grey’s Anatomy has almost doubled that. The series follows Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as she worked her way up from surgical intern to esteemed Hospital Chief. Romantic entanglements and professional setbacks would cause the expected headaches for Meredith, but she could rely on her friends and co-workers for support when the melodrama hit a fever pitch. Grey's Anatomy would give a revival to the career of Patrick Dempsey and provide a showcase for emerging talent like Katherine Heigl.

Core cast members have come and gone over the years, but what’s stayed is the audience, ready to see what new emotional torture the cast can endure. The show's continued airtime speaks to the audience's emotional attachment to the characters and creator Shonda Rhimes's storytelling. Grey’s Anatomy is the gold standard for modern primetime soap operas, and the hospital drama proves that effective storytelling will always rise above the changing trends in entertainment.

6 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais & Stephen Merchant

The nine-to-five grind was highly enjoyable when distilled down to 22 minutes in NBC’s The Office. Steve Carell took his career to the next level by starring as the needy and often inappropriate boss Michael Scott, who ran a regional paper supply office. Before long, the comedy series would expand into a large ensemble affair featuring a charmingly eclectic group of employees with quirks to rival Michael’s.

While the mockumentary format seems commonplace on television, with shows like Abbott Elementary still making use of glances at the camera and subtext providing confessionals, the style was untested for American TV audiences when The Office premiered. The British original utilized the intrusion of cameras to ratchet up the tension, but the Carell-led ensemble aimed for an ultimately softer touch. By adding more heart and straying away from the cynical source material, The Office found its voice and viewers to go with it. The result would lead to nine seasons and over 200 episodes that redefined what a workplace comedy could look and feel like.

5 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' (1999-2024)

Developed by Michael Davies

Never were game shows more theatrically presented than when host Regis Philbin first asked the question: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Quick camera pans and rotating lights gave the stripped-down concept of two people sitting in chairs a dramatic flair to visually represent the stakes at hand. The task for the player was simple: answer 15 questions correctly in a row and win one million dollars. As lucky contestants were selected to try their luck, America tuned in to see who would be the first to win.

Even though Who Wants to Be a Millionaire originally debuted as a limited event, the show was expanded into a regular series after the game became a cultural phenomenon. The series would see multiple hosts in the form of Meredith Vieira and later Jimmy Kimmel, but the early run with Philbin at the helm will remain the most iconic. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s popularity changed the network’s opinions on game shows, allowing them to creep into prime-time programming and not be limited to daytime or late-afternoon time slots.

