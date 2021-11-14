From 'Riverdale' to 'Fear the Walking Dead,' here's 7 shows that only got better after moving on from their original premise.

Everyone talks about TV shows that dropped the ball, ones that overstayed their welcome and declined in quality as the seasons went on. But what about the opposite? What about shows that only got better as time went on? Everybody knows about the sophomore slump of television, but let's talk about the freshman slump– shows that started out rough and needed a little extra time to get the hang of things. First impressions are important, but hey, television can be hard. Sometimes shows need a second chance to figure out what works and what doesn't.

Bellow are seven shows that did exactly that and only got better after abandoning their original storylines.

Riverdale

Image via The CW

Featuring an assembly of stereotypical high schoolers and a storyline surrounding a murdered teenager, Riverdale started as a "darker and edgier" adaptation of Archie comics. Though the show tried its best to maturely reinvent the beloved comics, season 1 of Riverdale received mixed reviews. The show's beginnings were entertaining, but it was just...there. Amid a sea of other teenage-themed CW shows, Riverdale fell into the background.

Then the show sprinted away from its relatively tame murder-mystery origins and exchanged high school drama and small-town killer for an organ harvesting cult and an invasion of mothmen. Yeah, it got real weird real fast. Is the tonal shift objectively better? Eh, that’s debatable, but one thing for sure is that it is definitely a lot more fun.

Fear The Walking Dead

Though the show promoted a glimpse into the origins of The Walking Dead's zombie apocalypse, season one of Fear The Walking Dead instead offered a soapy look into a dysfunctional family. Mixing familial counseling with zombies didn't exactly work out in the show's favor. Fans criticized the show for not living up to the promise of a Walking Dead prequel and critics panned the cliched writing. The show eventually reinvented itself, ditching the family drama and turning itself into a pseudo-western with zombies. It is a bit of an odd combination, but it works much better than whatever the show had going on before.

Fear has recently embraced its roots and become a prime spot for old characters from the main series to appear, with Walking Dead alumni like Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) holding spots in the main cast.

Torchwood

Image via BBC One

Pitched as Doctor Who for adult fans, Torchwood's first two seasons followed a low-budget monster-of-the-week format chronicling a team of special agents hunting down aliens. With the creative freedom of a mature audience and the established lore of the Doctor Who universe, the show had infinite potential. In reality, Torchwood’s inaugural seasons just felt like a muddy mess of graphic sex, gory aliens, and cringy dialogue.

That all changed during "Children of Earth," the show’s third season. Consisting of six episodes that aired over six consecutive nights, the season followed the ethical dilemma surrounding an alien who came to earth with an ultimatum: sacrifice half the earth’s children, or let the entire population die. With that ultimatum came a devastating political thriller with some of the highest quality writing of modern British television.

Family Matters

Image via Warner Bros.

A spinoff of Perfect Strangers, a sitcom from the late 80s, Family Matters originally chronicled the daily lives of the Winslow's, a white-collar African-American family living in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. While not necessarily better, Family Matters certainly became more iconic after it gave up its original hook of a middle-class family drama.

Introduced as a one-off character, the now infamous, Urkel (Jaleel White) captured the hearts of not just the audience but also of the writers. Not only did the character repeatedly appear after his initial introduction, but he was also upgraded to a main cast member. Quickly though, Family Matter’s stopped being about family and turned into the Urkel show. Not everyone liked the change, but it was definitely what most people remember the show for.

Cougar Town

Image via Walt Disney Television

I'm sure you'll never guess what Cougar Town's original plot was about. Yeah, as the title suggests, it was about a cougar. Courtney Cox of Friends fame appeared as the titular "cougar", a recently divorced woman in search of a younger man to spend her time with. It wasn't a bad show, and frankly, it was refreshing to see an older woman exploring her sexuality, but besides that, the show was nothing special.

Soon though, the show's protagonist found a long-term relationship and the original cougar-themed storyline was replaced with the casual tales of a friend-group of 40-somethings. It was funny, relatable, and didn't take itself too seriously, a great improvement to Cougar Town's original hook.

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow had a lot of trouble finding its footing in the beginning. With a cast of characters from The CW’s already established DC Comics universe and a built-in audience, Legends tried to make itself twelve different shows at once: a sci-fi, a drama, a superhero show, a romance. The issue was the show didn’t truly expand on any of those bits. While it tried to compete with the more somber tones of its sister shows, Legends of Tomorrow’s premise of a bunch of time-traveling heroes didn’t exactly mesh with seriousness.

Luckily, later seasons ditched any sort of sobriety, dedicating itself to Legends' most ridiculous aspects. From saving the life of George Lucus to worshipping a stuffed animal named Beebo, current Legends of Tomorrow does everything but take itself too seriously. Once the show embraced its oddities, it defined its place in the endless realm of superhero stories.

Fringe

Image via FOX

Featuring federal agents, sorta-aliens, and a will-they-won't-they romance between protagonists, Fringe basically started out as a wannabe X-Files. And while that was mildly entertaining, frankly, nobody wanted to watch a worse version of a classic TV show. Eventually Fringe gave up its simple mystery-of-the-week format and with that introduced a complex overarching storyline.

What was once a poorly received and disinteresting show quickly turned into a cult favorite once they brought in complicated ideas like parallel universes and alternate timelines. Fringe’s upgraded storylines eventually resulted in a comprehensive lore rivaling Lost.

