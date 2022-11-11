With the bombshell news that Henry Cavill will not be returning for the fourth season of The Witcher, fans are in uproar as the Netflix series loses its leading man. Cavill has been a major force behind the show, proclaiming his love for the source material before it began, so his departure is a shock. Rumors for his leaving ranging from creative differences to a stacked schedule playing Superman have swirled, while Liam Hemsworth prepares to inherit the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher is not the first show forced to replace a major character in between seasons, but it is the most high-profile in recent years. The fact that it is the protagonist does not help. The below ten TV shows underwent similar changes for a variety of reasons, with most making the transition between actors successfully, setting a blueprint that The Witcher can follow.

Katherine Kane - 'Batwoman' (2019-2022)

Another series that lost its lead actor, albeit after only one season. Batwoman began with Ruby Rose playing the superhero, as Bruce Wayne's cousin Katherine Kane takes on the famous cowl. Kane protected Gotham throughout the first season, battling a variety of goons before Rose left the show.

The reason for Rose's departure is disputed, but it nevertheless led to Javicia Leslie being cast as Ryan Wilder, who would become the new Batwoman. Wallis Day was recast as Kane, and a major plot line of the second season was the fact that Kane had her face altered to look like someone else.

Batwoman is available to stream on HBO Max.

Darrin Stephens - 'Bewitched' (1964-1972)

One of the best shows about witches, Bewitched follows married couple Samantha and Darrin Stephens. While Darrin is a normal mortal man, Samantha is in fact a witch who is doing her best to restrict her abilities to fit in. This never goes to plan, however, as Samantha is often forced to call upon her powers.

Dick York played Darrin for the first five seasons and is the face that most remember for the character. After suffering a back injury while filming a movie, York struggled with his scenes, eventually collapsing on set. Dick Sargent would replace him, playing Darrin for the last three seasons.

Mandy Milkovich - 'Shameless' (2011-2021)

Shameless follows the exploits of the Gallagher family, led by alcoholic father Frank (William H. Macy). As the eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to keep everything together, her five siblings each deal with their own issues. Brother Lip (Jeremy Allen White) engages in an on-and-off relationship with Mandy Milkovich.

Jane Levy played Mandy in the first season, appearing for a total of six episodes. She left the show before season two to star in the sitcom Suburgatory, which led to roles in horror hits Evil Dead and Don't Breathe. Emma Greenwell would take over as Mandy and played the character for five seasons.

Shameless is available to stream on Netflix and Showtime.

Spartacus - 'Spartacus' (2010-2013)

Another show that was forced to recast its lead actor after one season, Spartacus' shuffle was due to tragic circumstances. The series follows the legendary gladiator as he leads a slave uprising against their Roman captors. The show will appeal to fans of Game of Thrones who are yearning for more blood-soaked historical fantasy action.

Andy Whitfield played Spartacus in the first season, before being diagnosed with cancer. A prequel series was made to allow Whitfield to hopefully recover before shooting the second season, but he sadly passed away in 2011. Liam McIntyre instead played the role for two seasons before the show's ending in 2013.

Spartacus is available to stream on Starz.

Becky Conner - 'Roseanne' (1988-2018)

Perhaps the funniest and most bizarre casting change, Roseanne is a sitcom that follows the working-class Conner family. Becky (Lecy Goranson) is the eldest child in the Conner household and begins the series as a pre-teen before the show charts her journey into adulthood.

Goranson left the show after five seasons to attend college, and Sarah Chalke replaced her. However, Goranson returned to the role in season eight, but her school commitments meant Chalke replaced her in certain episodes, before replacing her again full-time in season nine. It ultimately led to a gag in season ten where Goranson and Chalke shared the screen for the first time and discussed their visual similarities.

Meg Griffin - 'Family Guy' (1999-)

The butt of many of Family Guy's jokes, Meg is a punching bag for the rest of her family. Portrayed as a self-conscious teenager, Meg's insecurities are often used against her for humor, while she has also received episodes that focus on her quest for self-improvement through love and other misadventures.

Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert voiced Meg in the first season, before leaving due to school commitments and her part in Party of Five. The role was then given to Mila Kunis, who was starring in That 70s Show at the time. Kunis has portrayed the character ever since, alongside her film career.

Family Guy is available to stream on Hulu.

Reggie Mantle - 'Riverdale' (2017-)

Potentially the most bonkers show currently airing, Riverdale has gone so far off the rails that its insane antics have become normal. Beginning as a show focused on the lives of teenagers in the titular town, it follows Archie Andrews, a high school football player.

Archie makes a lot of friends throughout the show and one of those is Reggie Mantle, his rival on the football team. Initially played by Ross Butler, the actor left the show to instead play Zach in 13 Reasons Why. He was replaced by Charles Melton, though Butler returned in a season six episode that deals with parallel universes.

Riverdale is available to stream on Netflix.

Laurie Forman - 'That 70s Show' (1998-2006)

That 70s Show was a massive hit for Fox and helped launch the careers of its young cast, which included the likes of Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Grace starred as Eric Forman, a dorky teenager trying to navigate the 1970s alongside his girlfriend Donna (Laura Prepon), their friends, and their families.

Lisa Robin Kelly played Eric's older sister Laurie, a mean individual who enjoyed tormenting her little brother and his friends. Kelly played the character until the third season when she left due to problems with alcohol, though she returned for the fifth season, before being ultimately replaced by Christina Moore.

That 70s Show is available to stream on Peacock.

Vivian Banks - 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990-1996)

The show that launched Will Smith into super-stardom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, who is sent to live with his uncle and aunt after an altercation. While there, the street-smart Will often clashes with his upper-class family.

Janet Hubert played Vivian Banks, Will's caring aunt, for the first three seasons before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. While details regarding Hubert's departure were unclear at the time, a reunion special in 2020 shed more light on the situation, which involved the actress being low-balled on a deal that resulted in her leaving the show.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available to stream on HBO Max.

Daario Naharis - 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

During its run, Game of Thrones was the biggest show on television, with social media lighting up after each episode to discuss the latest plot developments. Key character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) spends most of the series plotting her revenge against Westeros from across the Narrow Sea.

While building her army, Daenerys befriends Daario Naharis, a mercenary leader. Daario was portrayed by Ed Skrein in the third season before the actor departed to star in The Transporter Refueled. Michiel Huisman took the reins of the character in season four and remained until the beloved show's rocky conclusion.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.

