Whether alone or with family and friends, it is no shocker that TV are one of the most preferred ways to spend good quality time. With streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO, which offer a wide range of content, it is extremely simple to find something entertaining that effectively keeps boredom at bay.

There are a great number of television series that have increasingly gathered huge fan bases from all around the globe, and one amazing thing about people who thoroughly enjoy their shows is they will fight for them. Even and especially when said shows are about to be taken away from said people, and the terrifying panic that comes with the word "canceled" starts to settle. Starting with Stark Trek all the way down to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this list is filled with treasured TV shows that kept airing thanks to their loyal fans.

Stark Trek: The Original Series

Released in 1966, this iconic program centers around the story of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise who are set to explore the galaxy and protect the United Federation of Planets during the 23rd Century. Stark Trek was nothing like anyone had ever seen; it was bright, innovative, and dealt with political issues.

With an impressive number of more than 110,000 different letters and notes sent to the executives of the sci-fi series, Star Trek was renewed for a third and final season after facing cancellation. There is no doubt that the television show that remains a classic nowadays has clearly impacted a lot of people—or should we say Trekkies?

Nashville

After four seasons, Nashville was canceled by ABC in 2016. Little did the broadcaster know that the fans would do their absolute best to try and bring the series back—after gathering around 171,000 signatures in an online petition, the beloved series was picked up by CMT and soon enough two additional seasons premiered.

"CMT heard the fans," said President Brian Philips in a statement in which he added that the show belonged in their network. There is no doubt that this drama series, which attentively follows the lives of rising and fading country music stars, won over a lot of people's hearts.

Lucifer

Lucifer started airing in 2016. Bored from his monotonous life in hell, the little devil comes to live in Los Angeles where he is met with intriguing mysteries that ignite his interest in solving cases. Although his telepathic abilities are definitely an asset, what makes Tom Ellis' character so interesting is his witty, charming, carefree attitude towards everything and everyone.

Now, there is no doubt that Lucifer is one hell of a show. And because a whole lot of people agree, Netflix decided to pick up the show after FOX dropped it. Thanks to die-hard fans who created the hashtag #SaveLucifer and online petitions, the series was renewed for a sixth and final season.

Friday Night Lights

Inspired by a true story, this awesome drama series centers around a small Texan city that is completely obsessed with American football. Though the TV show never gathered a very large audience, it was a success especially due to its realistic portrayal of the Southern U.S.

Before the social media campaigning days, Friday Night Lights fans managed to keep the show on air with very characteristic objects. After NBC decided to cancel the show following its second season, viewers mailed light bulbs with "lights on" written in them to the network, as well as mini-footballs and eye drops. Eventually, NBC made a deal with DirecTV and the show ran for three more seasons.

Family Guy

Due to the international success and widespread fame of the cartoon series, it is hard to find someone who has yet to hear about Family Guy. It is even harder to picture a cancellation ever being considered at some point (not to mention twice). However, after season two, FOX decided to put a stop to the show. Ultimately, it got renewed for a third season, canceled, and renewed again for the last time. Family Guy's 20th season debuted on September 26, 2021, and will conclude on May 22 this year.

The series that follows a dysfunctional family coping with everyday life first premiered in 1999. Since then, it has caught a lot of people's eyes. Apparently, one of the factors that made FOX reconsider giving it another chance was the number of DVD collections fans from all over the world bought.

Jericho

This drama starring Skeet Ulrich tells what happens in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion in Jericho, a town that used to be peaceful. The people seek to find answers about the blast and do their best to survive. When the series was canceled after the first season, fans made sure to show their displeasure with the premature decision.

Once again, all thanks to the internet, fans assembled in chat rooms and came up with the idea of mailing nuts to the network based on Ulrich's line on the season finale—guess what the character said when asked to surrender? "Nuts." And more than 40,000 pounds of nuts were sent.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Well-known American police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine has quickly become a fan favorite over the years. What some may be surprised to learn, though, is that back during the fifth season the series was canceled by FOX. It was later saved by NBC for three more seasons, ultimately coming to an end with eight seasons.

The dear series that follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct made baffled fans express their despair online when they heard the news, though in no time their short-termed pain was cured.

