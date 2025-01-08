With the joy of the new year comes brand-new shows to binge. While viewers eagerly await the debuts of greatly anticipated shows like It: Welcome to Derry and Alien: Earth, there are some whose anticipation is saved for their favorite returning shows. True to the new year, 2025 is set to deliver a massive batch of captivating fan favorites.

From anime to adult animation, to fantasy, horror, thrillers, and more, fans are buzzing with excitement for it all. Many viewers go as far as to say that the wait for their favorite series has been an agonizing one, but the promise of greatness to come has made audiences’ wait well worth it. With award-winning titles and cult favorites making their comebacks, the year ahead is set to be one filled with TV drama, excitement, and plenty of unforgettable moments.

9 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' (2023 - )

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Percy Jackson and The Olympians was one of the most highly anticipated shows when it was first announced in 2020. With its debut in 2023, loyal fans of the books and the adapted movies eagerly lost themselves in this teen fantasy adventure. Based on Rick Riordan’s popular novels, the story introduces the young Percy Jackson, who has found out the truth of his origins. He’s a demigod. With the sudden, and slightly traumatic revelation, comes new powers and the challenge of navigating life as a child of an immensely powerful god.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and The Olympians left audiences at the edge of their seats, curious as to what lies ahead for Percy. Despite minor pacing issues, the show successfully brought a classic tale to the modern age. With its return, loyal fans are eager to revisit the series, enjoying the ups and downs, as Percy tries to conquer his very first quest. Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ continued exploration of Percy’s growth and mythology makes it the perfect addition to audiences' must-watch list ahead of its anticipated return in 2025.

8 'Andor' (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 9.6/10

As the prequel in the amazing Star Wars franchise, Andor earned its high standing through its own merits, after its first season. This outstanding sci-fi series dives deep into the life of rebel spy Cassian Andor, before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Audiences are shown Cassian’s evolution into the iconic rebel hero that fans now know.

With a story to tell, Tony Gilroy, and his talented team, brought forth a phenomenal addition to the Star Wars universe. While fans were initially skeptical about the series centered on Cassian, their doubts were turned to dust in the wake of a captivating story, stellar dialogue, and the show's overall amazing delivery. With Andor’s return, revisiting the awesome tale will prepare viewers for the upcoming storytelling that Season 2 promises, making it an essential binge for the mass of loyal fans of the Star Wars franchise.

7 'The Witcher' (2019 - )

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Based on the popular game and book series, The Witcher gives fans humor, monsters, and thrilling action. The beloved fantasy adaptation follows Geralt of Revia, a rugged brute of a complex character who evolved from his human status to become a formidable Witcher—a professional monster hunter.

With four seasons under its belt, The Witcher series has captivated audiences with its magical world of monster hunting, angsty romance, and political intrigue. Despite the challenges stemming from actor changes and script shifts, fans remain curious to see how Liam Hemsworth will fill Geralt's boots. This bingeworthy epic fantasy continues to draw viewers back for its fantastic tale, keeping its standing as one of the shows audiences should revisit before the next season arrives.

6 'Peacemaker' (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Back with its hilarious and chaotic adventure, is one of DC fans’ favorites, Peacemaker. This live-action series delves into the life of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, whose extreme approach to peacekeeping leads to anything but actual peace.

Peacemaker quickly won over a mass of fans with its quirky characters and chaotic story. This pandemonium-filled work of fiction held its audience entranced with its hilarious encounters and surprisingly touching moments. While there were a few skeptics towards the series, due to audiences’ displeasure with DC’s live-action work compared to the MCU’s, the show’s unpredictable plot quickly silenced critics. With the first season ending on a high note, including the iconic cameos from DC’s top heroes, fans are eager to see what Season 2 has to offer. With a quick binge-watch of Peacemaker, fans are sure to be prepared for its return.

5 'The White Lotus' (2021 - )

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10

With a gathering of incredible actors, The White Lotus Season 1 premiere back in 2021 was a memorable joy for audiences. The show gained instant popularity, with its plot teeming with drama. The series follows various employees and guests as they spend their time at the exclusive resort, The White Lotus, to unleash their outlandish desires.

The White Lotus instantly drew in its audience with its satirical plot, and surprisingly complex characters, as they spend their week-long vacation in what is meant to be absolute paradise. With each captivating season a unique standalone yet connected story, viewers are kept hooked on the show's dark humor and sharp commentary. The White Lotus season 3 promises to maintain its satirical critique of privilege and power dynamics, causing it to be a key binge-watch before its return in February 2025.