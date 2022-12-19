Everyone loves a good bingeable series. While the nature of watching an entire TV show - or a large chunk of a TV show - in one go didn't begin in the 2010s, it's safe to say that the rise of streaming services made it easier to do. And the latest series to take the TV world by storm when it comes to binging is HBO's The White Lotus, a darkly comedic anthology series where every season takes place at a different resort of the titular chain.

RELATED: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

But the downside of watching a bingeable series that gets better as it goes along is an empty feeling that comes when it's over, especially when you realize another season's at least a year away. Thankfully, there's no shortage of great shows out there that might end up scratching the same itch that The White Lotus does. The following 10 shows all blend drama and (often dark) comedy expertly, like HBO's recent hit, and are all compelling and easy to get lost in while binging.

'Barry' (2018-)

Even if Barry takes until its second season to reach its full potential, it remains easy to binge-watch right from the start, thanks to its compelling premise. The title character is a troubled Afghanistan war veteran who works as a hitman but finds himself drawn to an amateur acting class after being sent to Los Angeles for a hit.

So begins the struggle between Barry's job and his newfound passion, with the two sides of his life interacting in unexpected and often unwanted ways. It's sometimes very funny, contains a good deal of action, and can also be surprisingly emotional at points, too. Few shows on TV balance comedy and drama as well as Barry, and if its fourth (and possibly final) season maintains the high level of quality, it could well go down as a classic series.

'Love' (2016 - 2018)

One of the most underrated shows released on Netflix during the 2010s would have to be Love. Maybe its basic title doomed it to be buried under other shows with more intriguing titles, but it really is a simple show that's about exactly what you'd expect, focusing on the tumultuous relationship between Mickey and Gus over three seasons.

Thankfully, unlike many unfortunate Netflix shows, it got to end on its own terms, meaning it's a strong watch from beginning to end. The characters are fairly realistically written, meaning some may get on the nerves of some viewers... but that lack of a filter or sugarcoating is easy to admire, enabling grounded drama to be mixed in with the romantic-comedy elements.

'Atlanta' (2016-2022)

Image via FX

Atlanta is a one-of-a-kind TV show that's difficult to summarize in just a few words. Created by and starring Donald Glover, it starts as a show about a man and his cousin trying to break onto the rap scene in Atlanta. Where it goes from there is anything but predictable, with each season delving into stranger and more unexpected territory.

RELATED: 'Atlanta' Season 4 Review: Donald Glover Reflects on the Show’s Legacy in an Excellent Finale

It's a show that can be funny, but to label it a comedy would be misleading and a disservice. It's a show that can get dark and unsettling at times, and it pulls no punches when exploring modern-day cultural and social issues. It can be a challenging TV show, but it's very rewarding and is among the most unique shows of the last decade.

'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Fleabag is a short and sweet show that can easily be watched in an afternoon. Fans will lament the fact that the show only has two seasons, each about two-and-a-half hours long, but it's the quality that counts, not the quantity. And Fleabag is an undeniably high-quality show, with a strong first season that leads to an even better second (and seemingly final) one.

The length and addictive quality of Fleabag make it perfect for binging. It's a show with an extremely entertaining lead character who makes Deadpool's fourth-wall breaks look amateurish in comparison. Fleabag's funny, sad, emotional, and tense all in one, providing five hours of an expertly-written emotional rollercoaster.

'Vice Principals' (2016 - 2017)

Image via HBO

Running for two brief but entertaining seasons, Vice Principals is an HBO show that sort of went under the radar. It's a pitch-black comedy series about two vice principals who desperately compete against each other for the role of head principal after the position opens up, only for a third candidate to be picked, making them form a shaky alliance to discredit her and take her down.

It's sometimes crude and mean-spirited, but it can be very funny and has a surprisingly convincing storyline, despite what might seem like low stakes. It's also a showcase for the talents of the criminally underrated Walton Goggins, who steals both seasons of the show in his role as Vice Principal Lee Russell.

'Maniac' (2018)

Maniac is a limited series totaling just 10 episodes, with each being about 45 minutes on average, so it's a good one to binge-watch. That's so long as you can handle multiple hours of mind-bending material in one sitting, as it is a strange and sometimes quite complex show focusing on the participants of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial in the future.

It mixes science-fiction with comedy and drama, making for an interesting cocktail of genres. It's also worth noting for its impressive cast, including Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the lead roles, and a supporting cast that includes Justin Theroux, Sally Field, and Julia Garner.

'Six Feet Under' (2001 - 2005)

Six Feet Under may be a little longer than most shows ideal for binge-watching, but given it was one of HBO's first big dramedy hits, it may well have helped pave the way for shows like The White Lotus. It follows a dysfunctional family who struggles to run a funeral home after their patriarch passes away (not a spoiler - it happens within the first few minutes of the pilot!)

RELATED: From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode

Admittedly, it's also heavier on the drama than the comedy, in contrast to numerous other dramedy shows out there. However, it's worth sticking with because the show's drama and characters are so compelling, with it also being notable for having an excellent opening episode and an equally iconic finale.

'Girls' (2012 - 2017)

Few HBO dramedies had caused quite the stir that Girls did, at least when it first aired. It seemed to shock some viewers and amaze others, and maybe a third group felt both, given this was an uncompromising look at the lives of a group of young women in their mid-20s, living in New York City in the 2010s.

The controversy demonstrates that it's maybe not for everyone, but those who are able to get on the show's wavelength will find it remarkably easy to watch at great speed (the half-hour or shorter episodes). For those who enjoy dramedies that are filled with flawed characters and uncomfortable humor, Girls has got you covered.

'Succession' (2018-)

Succession is one of HBO's biggest shows that's currently airing. It might lean a little heavier on drama than The White Lotus does, but it seems to have reached a similar audience and received just as much - or maybe even more - hype, continually building in popularity with every new season.

It's a show that centers on the exceedingly wealthy Roy family, who own a global media company and fight among themselves for leadership of it. It does a fantastic job of getting viewers invested in the lives of these wealthy, selfish family members despite - or maybe because of - their glaring personal flaws.

'Russian Doll' (2019-)

It looked like Russian Doll might have been a one-season show for a while, seeing as that first season aired in 2019, and fans had to wait over three years to get more time-loop shenanigans.

Unlike a time loop, however, Russian Doll the show cannot go on forever, so that means it's easy to binge. Even with two seasons out, it's still relatively short, all things considered, and the concept of a protagonist becoming aware they're stuck in a period of time that keeps repeating is always a fun and interesting one. Naturally, that makes it easy to binge-watch.

KEEP READING: The Most Bingeable Film Trilogies of All Time