It is a truth universally acknowledged by television fans that certain shows are best watched at certain times of day. Phenomenal yet scary series like Midnight Mass and The Leftovers are often better watched during the day, while nighttime can be the perfect time to unwind to more lighthearted and low-key shows that will make fans laugh and help them relax before it is time to go to bed.

Some television fans will watch or rewatch a few episodes of a more relaxing show before going to sleep, while others prefer to fall asleep with one of these shows on in the background. There are a number of shows that work really well for viewers looking for something like this, from sitcoms to reality competition shows. These are the 10 most calming television shows to fall asleep to, ranked.

10 'Love Is Blind' (2020–)

Created by Chris Coelen

There is something so calming and comforting about a reality dating show, and Love Is Blind takes this up a notch with its unique structure. The series brings in a bunch of singles each season, then has them meet each other while sitting in separate pods. Without seeing what the other person looks like, they are given time to talk, get to know each other, and possibly even fall in love. The catch is that they can't meet each other in person until they get engaged.

Especially in the period of the season when the contestants are in the pods, Love Is Blind is a great show to throw on in the background while falling asleep. The contestants cannot even see each other, so there is not much to miss on the actual screen while listening to their voices. Additionally, it's an easy show to fall back into and keep up with after falling asleep or missing a few moments.