Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of award-winning show, Yellowstone, has recently returned with a brand new project premiered on July 23rd, Special Ops: Lioness. The show centers on Joe (Zoe Saldana), a CIA officer who recruits Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a female special operations Marine, as an undercover agent in the Lioness Program.

The issue of espionage, risky clandestine missions, as well as the psychological impact on those involved, are explored in the show. Thus, there are several options with similar themes and approaches for viewers who are already hooked to kill time while waiting for the next episode of Lioness to drop.

10 ‘Condor’ (2018 - 2020)

Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and the 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor, Condor follows a young CIA analyst named Joe Turner (Max Irons). Joe becomes a lone survivor after discovering a diabolical government plot, which results in the deaths of all of his coworkers. He must navigate a dangerous world of espionage, treachery, and betrayal while on the run and unsure of whom to trust.

Although the two series appear to have nothing in common at first glance, they both focus on the world of intelligence agencies and the difficulties operators encounter in learning the truth and avoiding danger. Themes of treachery, betrayal of trust, and the personal cost of taking part in high-stakes operations may also be touched within both.

9 ‘Homeland’ (2011 - 2020)

Homeland follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) who becomes convinced that Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a U.S. Marine Sergeant who has been held captive by Al-Qaeda for eight years, has been turned and now poses a threat to national security.

Both shows feature strong female protagonists who struggle with personal concerns while attempting to achieve their mission. Thus, Homeland is the best option if you're seeking a female-led show in the genre of thriller. Moreover, the complexity of intelligence work, the hazy line between devotion and betrayal, and the psychological toll that such high-stakes missions may have on those involved are explored in Homeland, which is similar to Lioness.

8 ‘Alias’ (2001 - 2006)

Alias follows Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a young woman who leads a double life as a CIA agent and a secret operative for a mysterious organization called SD-6. However, she eventually learns that SD-6 is actually a criminal organization, and she becomes a double agent for the CIA to bring it down.

Similar to Lioness, Alias likewise has a strong female lead and combines aspects of spy dramas with character-driven storytelling to produce an exciting and intriguing series. Alias, however, contains some science fiction components that make it a novel and intriguing substitute for fans of Lioness.

7 ‘Deep State’ (2018 - )

Deep State follows a former MI6 agent named Max Easton (Mark Strong), who is forced out of retirement and back into the world of espionage. Max is drawn into a web of conspiracies, power struggles, and dark secrets within the deep state - the hidden and influential networks of power that operate behind the scenes.

Like Cruz, Max must navigate several clandestine operations and international political events throughout the show. Furthermore, as he seeks to learn the truth about the risky deep-state plots, he is forced to deal with personal issues, such as his family's safety. The show explores themes of corruption, treachery, and the manipulation of international politics by strong and covert organizations, albeit it doesn't exactly resemble Lioness in every way. Nonetheless, it's an excellent option.

6 ‘Shooter’ (2016 - 2018)

Based on the novel Point of Impact written by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 film adaptation of the same name, Shooter follows Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe), a highly skilled marksman and former Marine sniper. He is retired but is brought back into action when he is framed for an assassination attempt on the President of the United States.

Fans of Lioness can delight in another program with a Marine at its center which features plenty of action, suspense, and political intrigue. Additionally, throughout the course of the series, Swagger must use his incredible sniper abilities and military training to avoid capture and outsmart those responsible for the conspiracy, which may serve as a nod to fans of the Lioness women.

5 ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ (2018 - 2023)

Based on the fictional character created by author Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan follows the titular character, played by John Krasinski, a former Marine turned CIA analyst, as he is thrust into the world of international espionage and counter-terrorism.

Jack Ryan can strongly remind fans of Special Ops: Lioness show because it is based in the same world of espionage and features a Marine as the main character battling a rising terrorist icon in a dangerous and tense setting. Moreover, Michael Kelly, who played senior CIA supervisor Byron Westfield in Lioness, also played Mike November, the head of the CIA station in Venezuela in Jack Ryan. Thus, the Prime Video show is the top choice for an alternative.

4 ‘Berlin Station’ (2016 - 2019)

Berlin Station takes place in Berlin, Germany, and focuses on the work of the CIA operatives stationed there. The primary storyline follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage) a young and ambitious CIA officer who is sent to the Berlin Station under the cover of a new assignment. His mission is to uncover the identity of a whistleblower who is leaking classified information about the CIA's operations.

Due to his enthusiasm and drive for his profession as well as the danger involved in his covert mission, Daniel may serve as a reminder to Cruz's fans. In a similar vein to Lioness, the series dives into the personal and professional lives of the CIA operatives stationed in Berlin, exploring their motivations, allegiances, and the moral and ethical difficulties they encounter while working.

3 ‘Quantico’ (2015 - 2018)

Quantico revolves around a group of young FBI recruits who are training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. It primarily focuses on Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) as she becomes entangled in a complex web of conspiracies while also dealing with her personal and professional relationships.

Since Quantico alternates between two timelines—the present and the past—to depict a more comprehensive picture of the characters and the circumstances they find themselves in, it may be reminiscent to Lioness. In addition, Quantico addresses a variety of topics, including terrorism, espionage, loyalty, and identity, making it a fantastic substitute for Lioness.

2 ‘Little Drummer Girl’ (2018)

Based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré, Little Drummer Girl is 2018 miniseries that ollows Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, a young and talented actress who becomes embroiled in a complex espionage operation as she is recruited by an intelligence officer named Martin Kurtz (Michael Shannon).

Charlie and Cruz play very similar roles because they both serve as undercover agents for the terrorist group, taking on new identities. Moreover, identity, loyalty, and the moral challenges of undercover work are some of the topics explored in Little Drummer Girl. It also delves into the psychological toll that espionage can take on individuals and highlights the blurred lines between right and wrong in the world of spy craft.

1 ‘Covert Affairs’ (2010 - 2014)

Covert Affairs follows Annie Walker (Piper Perabo), a young and talented CIA trainee who is unexpectedly promoted to field operative. She becomes an intelligence officer for the CIA and takes on dangerous missions around the world.

Cruz's fans may be reminded of Annie by their strong personalities and commitment to finishing the work in spite of the mission's dangers. Additionally, Annie is responsible for obtaining intelligence, infiltrating criminal organizations, and negotiating tricky international espionage, much like Laysla De Oliveira’s character. Moreover, Covert Affairs examines Annie's relationship with her CIA handler Auggie Anderson (Christopher Gorham), which is quite comparable to Cruz and Joe's relationship.

