The Showtime psychological drama series Yellowjackets seemed to come out of nowhere, and now everyone can't stop talking about it. The hit show, which has already been renewed for a second season, follows a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to a nationals competition. With mystery, intrigue, multiple timelines, and some supernatural elements, this series is fascinatingly captivating — but Season 1 is now over and done with, and has left us with quite a few questions and a long wait before its second season. As is true with so many great shows, once you’re finished there may be a yellowjacket-shaped hole in your life. But, no need to worry; we’ve got some recommendations to quench your thirst for more Yellowjackets until Season 2 premieres.

One of the things that makes Yellowjackets stand out is its unique tone and combination of different genre elements. It can be rough finishing a show that’s so unusual, wishing there were more episodes and not knowing where to turn for your next watch without subjecting yourself to major tonal whiplash. Whatever you’re looking for in your post-Yellowjackets viewing, there’s something for you on our list. Some are there for similar suspense and horror elements, while others share teen girls’ struggles and camaraderie. Here are the top 7 shows to watch if you love Yellowjackets.

RELATED: Looking For More of Melanie Lynskey From 'Yellowjackets'? Here Are Her Best Performances

The Wilds

The Wilds is an Amazon Prime Video original drama series and the perfect follow-up for Yellowjackets. In fact, it’s also about an airplane full of teenage girls crashing on a remote island. Of course, the two plots deviate from there, but The Wilds also has mysterious twists and turns and a very intriguing cliffhanger to keep you excited during the wait for the eventual second season.

Image via Netflix

Trinkets

Trinkets is the pick for you if you want more of Yellowjackets’ tone but need a break from the gore and horror. This Netflix teen drama series is lesser-known, but it’s a great watch if you’re looking for that high school nostalgic feeling while wanting to land somewhere in the middle between Degrassi and Euphoria territory. Trinkets follows three teenagers who find friendship in a very unexpected place: Shoplifters Anonymous. Trinkets isn’t scary or suspenseful, but the tone is like if Yellowjackets was less spooky thriller and more feel-good indie flick. With two seasons and a total of 20 episodes, Trinkets is the perfectly sized TV treat to bite into.

Grand Army

Grand Army is a great follow-up watch for Trinkets (if you’re in the mood for a high school girl camaraderie triple feature). It’s not a mystery or thriller, but that doesn’t mean it lacks intensity or powerful emotion. This series follows several teenagers at a Brooklyn high school navigating a wide array of real-life, modern-day teenager problems. It deals with some very serious, sometimes disturbing subject matter, but it does so in a way that feels real, relevant, and poignant. With only 9 episodes, as it was sadly cancelled before the possibility of a second season, Grand Army won’t keep you occupied for too long, but this impactful series is definitely worth a watch when you’re up for something powerful and emotional without too much of an investment.

Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects is a mystery-filled limited series that is absolutely worth a watch if Yellowjackets left you in detective mode. This 2018 HBO original series is based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn and stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. The series follows a woman (Amy Adams) who returns to her hometown to investigate unsolved crimes. She finds herself trapped between following a disturbing missing person's case and navigating a reunion with her strange, estranged family all whilst dealing with her own personal problems. Sharp Objects is bingeable and extremely watchable, so it won’t keep you engrossed for too long. But, this short and spooky mystery has many twists and turns and a shocking ending that’ll have you thinking about it long after the finale’s credits roll.

The Undoing

The Undoing is another limited series that gives viewers plenty of detective work to do. It’s a match for Yellowjackets in terms of suspense, spookiness, and gore, and this mystery is sure to keep you on your toes. What starts with an innocent curiosity plaguing a Manhattan therapist (Nicole Kidman) becomes an intense, captivating whodunit that does a seemingly over-saturated genre incredibly well. This drama, which also co-stars Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, is high-suspense and has more than its fair share of mystery to figure out.

Image via ABC

Lost

Pretty much everyone has heard of Lost and remembers the hit series when it was in its prime. If Lost never appealed to you, or you just never got around to watching it, now is the time. Lost is, of course, a drama about a plane crashing on a remote island, but the similarities with Yellowjackets aren’t all just face value. Lost is all about mystery, suspense, and even its fair share of spookiness. It also leans into the time jumping between the island and life at another time in the outside world that Yellowjackets does so well. Lost is also the pick for you if you love Yellowjackets’ supernatural elements. Critical and commercial reception of Lost tanked towards the series’ end, but even so, there are 6 seasons and a whopping 121 episodes to get lost in. This mystery will keep you occupied for quite some time. You can stream Lost on Amazon Prime Video.

The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant starts off like a kind of goofy dramedy, so at first watch, it may seem like a major tonal shift for your post-Yellowjackets viewing. But, rest assured, while The Flight Attendant may not fit into the “airplane crashes on a deserted island” genre, this wild tale is never short on mystery. The flight attendant in question, Cassie (Kaley Cuoco), wakes up in a hotel room one morning with no memory of how she or the dead man next to her got there and must piece together the memories of that night in order to find out what happened — and who might have wanted to kill her spontaneous hookup partner. This series mixes genres unexpectedly and surprisingly well, bouncing from comedy to thriller and back again. The HBO Max series only has one season as of now, but it's already been renewed for Season 2, with a new mystery in the works for Cassie to uncover.

'Yellowjackets' Season 1 Finale Ending Explained: Who Lives and Who Dies? RIP Biscuit.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email