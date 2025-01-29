Between witty, original comedies and dramas that captivated viewers, 2015 was an impactful year for television. A decade later, shows from 2015 are still influencing current-day programming that models itself after its successful predecessors. In some cases, shows like Chicago Med are still on the air, while Daredevil is set to make a return.

With some television classics hitting their first double-digit anniversary, now is a perfect time to revisit old favorites or find a great show that was never given a chance. Since shows can’t receive a birthday cake because who would eat it, we’ll do the next best thing and make a list of the best shows turning ten in 2025.

10 'Younger' (2015-2021)

Created by Darren Star

Age is just a number to hide and not tell anyone ever in the dramedy Younger. Based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old empty nester who lies about her age in order to secure a position at a publishing company. Now in an exciting career, Liza must conceal her age while trying to keep up with co-workers nearly half her age, such as new office friend Kelsey (Hilary Duff).

Younger debuted quietly to a small but mighty audience on the TV Land network, where it stayed for six seasons before moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season. Fans responded to the original premise and charming performance from Foster as reasons for tuning back in. Younger has found a second life on streaming, where it’s trending at the top of the charts in viewership on Netflix.

9 'Chicago Med’ (2015 - Current)

Created by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt & Derek Haas

The long-running Chicago Med is still open for patients even though it debuted all the way back in 2015. Chicago Med was the third in the Chicago series of dramas to premiere on NBC, with previous incarnations, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., running smoothly with established fanbases. The medical drama follows the doctors and specialists of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they treat patients while balancing their personal lives.

Although the series will see the occasional crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., Chicago Med has enough drama to keep viewers tuning in without programming special events. The series has seen numerous doctors and specialists walk through the halls of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, with familiar faces like Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles tirelessly providing care. Now in its tenth season, Chicago Med is considered a staple of the NBC lineup with no sign of flatlining anytime soon.

8 'Man Seeking Woman’ (2015-2017)

Created by Simon Rich

Dating can be hell, but in Man Seeking Woman, it’s a surreal and funny journey into the bizarre. Josh (Jay Baruchel) is forlorn when he and his long-term girlfriend Maggie (Maya Erskine) break up, but his best friend and ladies' man, Mike (Eric Andre), encourages him to use this opportunity to play the field. Man Seeking Woman takes the conventional dating horror stories and interprets them to the literal extreme, with examples like Josh going on a blind date with an actual troll.

Although the FX series ran for three strong seasons, it didn’t get the attention that it deserved. Man Seeking Woman stuck with Josh for the full run, but there was an anthology aspect to each episode that thoroughly explored a facet of dating or the insecurities of single life to the most far-flung degree. Without going into spoilers, the third and final season might be its best as it deconstructs the hurdles of a new relationship brilliantly.

7 'Documentary Now!’ (2015 - Current)

Created by Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Et al.

Celebrating its 50th fictional year of airing, Documentary Now! is a must-watch for fans of Bill Hader or Fred Armisen. Hosted by Helen Mirren, each episode of the comedic anthology series satirized a different documentary in painstaking detail down to its distinct tone and film quality. With clever takes on classic documentaries like The Thin Blue Line and The War Room, Documentary Now!, every episode is a mini-movie.

Hader and Armisen use their skills developed at Saturday Night Live to inhabit the many characters inspired by the documentary of the week, finding hilarity in unlikely places. Behind the camera, writers like Seth Meyers and comedian John Mulaney contributed their writing talents to guarantee every parody was packed with quotable moments. It’s not necessary to have seen the documentaries the episodes are based on, but it might inspire viewers to check out a few entries in the genre they would love.