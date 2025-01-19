Twenty years ago, some top-tier television shows premiered, ranging from dramas to sci-fi and kids' programs to sitcoms. There was a little something for everyone, and even though a lot of these shows have since had their series finales and fans have said goodbye to some of their favorite characters, they are still some of the best comfort shows out there, shows that people have no problem re-watching and binging one weekend, or even watching a one-off episode.

From the epic adventure seen throughout Avatar: The Last Airbender to two brothers traveling around the country in a 1967 Chevrolet Impala tracking down monsters in Supernatural, 2005 was quite the time for a wide range of entertaining series. The stories were interesting, the characters complex, and people couldn’t get enough of the twists and turns at the end of most episodes. It brought the mockumentary The Office and even the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, two shows with dry humor and relevant stories people were able to relate to. Honestly, it’s amazing that some of these shows are already 20 years old, but here are some of the best.

10 ‘Criminal Minds’ (2005-)

Following a team of agents in the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI, Criminal Minds takes viewers around the United States as they do their best to profile criminals, usually serial killers, and save innocent lives time and again. Led by Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) in earlier seasons before Agent Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) takes over the team, the profilers often find themselves in the middle of terrifying and dangerous cases, having to find murderers while racing against a clock because they will kill again. Using their skills and knowledge to anticipate a perpetrator's next move, motive, and victimology, the team works together with local law enforcement in order to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The series is suspenseful and action-packed, with a new killer in each episode and an overarching mystery they have to solve throughout any select season. While this show is about a team of FBI agents going after the bad guys, it also dives into the characters' personal struggles, whether it be relationship drama or family trauma. A show that is 20 years old and still airing new episodes in Criminal Minds: Evolution, the series still holds its own and has a solid following. It was one of the best crime procedurals of the time (arguably, it still is).

9 ‘Supernatural’ (2005-2020)

Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester are in “The Family Business.” This isn’t a normal business either. It consists of traveling the country in their black 1967 Chevrolet Impala and looking for strange occurrences that might have to do with the supernatural. Viewers watch as they fight and kill demons, vampires, ghosts, monsters, and pretty much any other supernatural being from legends and myths. The Devil even makes an appearance. While they have their ups and downs, Sam and Dean will do whatever it takes to get rid of the things that go bump in the night and make sure each other comes out alive while doing so.

Family, brotherhood, and fighting are the names of the game when it comes to Supernatural. The series is all about learning on the job and fighting for what is right in the world. In the Winchesters' case, it is keeping innocent people safe from every evil entity that comes into their world. An entertaining show with both horror and comedic elements, Supernatural showcases magic and monsters in a way that is too addicting not to watch. The series was very popular and is now considered a cult classic.

8 ‘Weeds’ (2005-2012)

In Weeds, suburban housewife Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) is in a boatload of debt after her husband’s sudden death. In order to support herself and her two sons, Silas (Hunter Parrish) and Shane (Alexander Gould), she decides to go into the marijuana business, selling it to people around her town. An illegal business pursuit, Nancy does her best to keep her selling under the radar. But things start to get hectic as Nancy is drawn into criminal life, develops her own strain, and even relocates her family in order to stay out of jail, even though she began this entire enterprise in order to keep the lifestyle she was accustomed to.

A dark comedy with a lot of dramatic moments and close calls, Nancy Botwin was one of the most complex characters on television at the time of Weeds’ release in 2005. With interesting characters and a plot where anything is possible, the series was a must-watch for adults and one that had everyone talking. While each episode feels like a train crash with this wreck of a family, it is an amusing one that doesn’t take itself super seriously.

7 ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (2005–2008)

Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. In Avatar: The Last Airbender, the world is divided into these four nations, with the Air Nomads extinct due to the 100-year war. Insert Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last Airbender and the Avatar, someone people of the world have been searching for the past 100 years and have lost hope that whoever it is, is even alive. Trapped in an iceberg, he is found by Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack De Sena), two water tribe siblings who have no idea they are about to embark on a journey to save the world from the brutal rule of the Fire Nation. Along the way, they meet allies and friends, some of whom travel with them across the nations to the epic end battle, namely the sassy Earthbender Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) and Zuko (Dante Basco), the exiled Fire Nation prince who joins Team Avatar.

The series had a chokehold on not only kids but also adults while it aired from 2005 until 2008, a three-season series that showcased incredible character development, amazing graphics, and incredible fight scenes. It brought a group of wildly different kids together as they traveled around the world, gearing up to stop the evil Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) from taking over. One of the most engaging animated shows to ever air, Avatar: The Last Airbender, did a phenomenal job incorporating cultural references, humor, and also dramatic elements into the narrative.