1995 was a great year for television. While many may not remember some of the shows that were released that year, there's some genuine quality present in those 365 days. Some great franchises found their start this year and continue to be remembered and noted to this very day. Whether it be in the realm of animation or live-action, for adults or children, 1995 had some astounding stories hit screens.

There are some shows from '95 that the viewers of the modern era have probably not seen that are worth checking out 30 years later. While 3 decades may have aged some series, some are good, even in 2025. So, if people are looking for more shows to watch, checking out the era of '95 is a great place to go look.

10 'The Single Guy'

Release Date: September 21, 1995

TV Insider promo image for The Single Guy with the cast in front of a marbled backdrop.
Image via TV Insider

The Single Guy is another 1995 series that unfortunately ended up flying under the radar as time went on, as it's not really talked about in the modern day zeitgeist. However, it was a great show because it was, at its core, a story about something almost everyone can relate to: struggling to find love.

The show is written very "by-the-book" and doesn't venture much outside of standard sitcom tropes, but that doesn't make it a bad show at all. It's still quite enjoyable and when it leans on classic sitcom-isms, it does so quite well. With great performances from Jonathan Silverman, Joey Slotnick and Ming-Na Wen, the 43 episodes are a fun watch.

9 'The Naked Truth'

Release Date: September 13, 1995

Téa Leoni leans toward the camera and grins in a promo image for The Naked Truth with print graphics behind her.
Image via ABC

The Naked Truth is a far more niche series to debut in this year, but it got great ratings from critics. After getting a divorce, Nora Wilde (Téa Leoni), gets blackballed from the photojournalist industry by her ex-husband. With no other options, she gets a job at a tabloid. It's a comedy that seems to have never gotten the chance it deserved.

Pretty much no one remembers this show, besides those who probably watched it when it first aired. However, the series managed to run until 1998, finding enough success to stay on the air. It's an absolutely hilarious show, with some quirky comedy and characters that can have people chuckling, even today.

8 'The Drew Carey Show'

Release Date: September 13, 1995

The cast of the Drew Carey Show poses for a promotional photo in a bar.
Image via ABC

Based on the life of Drew Carey, The Drew Carey Show was an incredibly fun sitcom with a great cast. So funny that it ended up running for a whopping 233 episodes. It has a certain '90s corny charm that can only be found in a show like this. Not only did it star, of course, Drew Carey, but it also brought on the likes of other comedy titans like Ryan Stiles and Craig Ferguson.

It's clear by its massive number of episodes that the show was massively successful during its time on air. The entire series was just recently made available to the public on streaming platforms, only having the first season watchable before. So, now is the perfect time for people to check out or reminisce on The Drew Carey Show.

7 'The Hardy Boys'

Release Date: September 23, 1995

Promo image for 1995's The Hardy Boys with a cast member on the phone and the other wearing a leather jacket.
Image via Prime Video

Being the second adaption of the incredibly popular book series, The Hardy Boys was something that was super fun to see on television again. It only ran for one season, but that is certainly not a reflection of the series' quality, as it is quite enjoyable. It also contains two episodes that happen to be crossovers with another massively popular kid-detective series, Nancy Drew.

The show was a fun endeavor to try and make the franchise a bit more modern, with a plethora of the 1990s era shoved into it. But rather than totally dating the show, it makes for a fun nostalgic charm that one can't help but smile at. It's hard not to love projects like The Hardy Boys because of how fun and endearing they are. It's a very rewatchable mystery series.

6 'Xena: Warrior Princess'

Release Date: September 4, 1995

Lucy Lawless as Xena holding a weapon with a burning building in the background in Xena: Warrior Princess.
Image via Renaissance Pictures

When it came to strong female protagonists on television, no one did it quite as well as Xena (Lucy Lawless) in 1995. Executive produced by the one and only Sam Raimi, Xena: Warrior Princess found itself being a favorite almost immediately after airing on September 4th. It was cheesy, campy and action-packed.

Many consider Xena the first big female heroine on the small screen and that should have made the franchise far bigger than its considered today. It tells the story of someone who was once evil, but now dedicates her life to helping others. This makes her plot compelling and very engaging to watch throughout the entire 134 episode tenure.

5 'Goosebumps'

Release Date: November 3, 1995

A closeup of the Haunted Mask on Goosebumps.
Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Based on the absurdly popular series of the same name by R.L. Stine, Goosebumps was a staple of the '90s decade. The profoundly successful book franchise was already so popular that kids and adults alike flocked to see the show when it released on Fox Kids. It would go on to run for 4 seasons.

Horror is typically a genre that kids don't get to enjoy, as it typically includes pretty heavy topics and visuals. But this television series does what made the books so great and makes the genre palatable for children while keeping things actually scary for them. This made Goosebumps a monumental show.

4 'Pinky & the Brain'

Release Date: September 9, 1995

Pinky and the Brain (white laboratory mice) from 'Animaniacs'.
Image via Fox Kids

This comedic and lovable cartoon is still iconic in 2025. While people may not think of the show on the daily, if they saw the two charming protagonists they would know exactly what it was. The series has some incredible characterization and compelling writing. The contrast between the two characters' personalities makes for the perfect dynamic.

The show was so good that it even went on to win an Emmy. A lot of people ended up watching it, too, due to it being a spinoff of the extremely popular Animaniacs. It's considered to be one of the best cartoons of the millennium and for very good reason. It was an enjoyable romp for both kids and adults alike. It deserves a movie revisit, at the least.

3 'Star Trek: Voyager'

Release Date: January 16, 1995