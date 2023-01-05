There are some TV shows that hit the ground running, and are a success right from the beginning. Other series take their time to find themselves. Brand-new shows are not always instant hits. Sometimes, pilot episodes need to be endured.

RELATED: 10 Daytime Actors Who Successfully Broke Out Into Primetime

Some shows, like Scrubs, struggled to find its tone that would make it beloved in later seasons. Others, like Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, featured an almost entirely different cast than the rest of the series. Regardless of the reason, pilot episodes can sometimes be the weakest.

'Parks and Recreation'

Parks and Recreation is still remembered as one of the best workplace sitcoms in recent memory. These characters and stories were always so endearing. In many ways, the series is comedy's answer to The West Wing, with its boundless optimism for public service.

Unfortunately, the pilot episode features a wildly different tone than the remainder of the series. It was clear that the powers that be weren't completely sure what they wanted from this show. The humor doesn't land as well as it eventually did, and a lot of the characters were frankly fairly cringe-worthy.

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'

Image via CBS

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, was never everyone's cup of tea. When it was good, it was great, however, with a top-tier love story and a new take on western expansion in the United States. The show also explored themes of Native American genocide, racism, and early twentieth century feminism.

The series pilot featured completely different actors in roles that would be re-cast immediately. Viewers were introduced to characters that had to be introduced all over again immediately in the second episode. This made the pilot very difficult to get attached to as the series went on.

'M*A*S*H'

M*A*S*H is still a pinnacle of achievement, and is held up as one of the greatest American television series of all time. Chronicling the Korean War, the series featured stellar performances from Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, and Mike Farrell among others. It's a unique medical dramedy that mostly stands up today.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Shows on Prime Video Right Now

The pilot episode suffered from trying to be too much like the movie, of the same name. The humor is crude, and doesn't meet the comedic heights of later episodes. While the entire first few seasons lacked the self-awareness that the show eventually became known for, the pilot was particularly disappointing.

'Scrubs'

Scrubs was a unique medical series that often offered a realistic look at life inside a hospital. The series was headlined by Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Judy Reyes, among others. The show balanced heart and humor, as healthcare providers and patients navigated the hospital experience.

The pilot episode of the series features the classic J.D. monologue that would be a staple of the series. However, the monologue of the pilot is almost from a different character. This first monologue is much more morose, with little of the balancing humor that would be present as the series went on.

'Spartacus: Blood and Sand'

Image via Starz

Spartacus: Blood and Sand is the first season of the Spartacus series. The series is based on the historical figure of Spartacus, a gladiator in ancient Rome. This first series focuses on filling in the blanks of Spartacus' early life, that are not part of the historical record of his life.

RELATED: The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb

The pilot episode featured seemingly unfinished or poor CGI, and over-dramatic dialogue that distracted from the story. Additionally, the pilot was mainly exposition, with less action than the rest of the season. Although nudity was always part of the series, it was way more excessive in the pilot.

'Seinfeld'

Seinfeld always knew exactly what it as a sitcom. It leaned into the chaos and disarray, and never once tried to take itself seriously. These characters were mostly terrible people, and yet they are all strangely lovable in their own way. The comedy remains quotable and re-watchable.

One of the glaringly obvious problems with the series pilot was the absence of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In the pilot, there was no energy to offset the chaos that is Jerry Seinfeld et al. Once Elaine was added into the mix, the series was far more balanced.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is essentially a period piece. It was a fun, campy teen adventure that for many kicked off or re-ignited a fascination with vampires. Sarah Michelle Gellar has talked about her experience on set, and the toxicity that pervaded the show.

RELATED: 10 Best Vampire Characters Who Are Not Lestat And Louis

One thing that made the series pilot less-than-stellar was the terrible dialogue, which admittedly did improve as the series progressed. The opening scene sets the tone for the rest of the series, showing just how wild the show was willing to get. The show hit its stride after the pilot worked out the kinks of the story.

'30 Rock'

30 Rock is the story of a fictional late-night sketch comedy series. Starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, the show pokes fun at American political discourse, and how these issues are discussed in sketch. The series is a workplace comedy about the dysfunctional people who work on this SNL-like show.

While the entire series became known for a particular brand of cringe-worthy energy, the pilot was something more. Fey's character was more of a grumpy, dissatisfied office worker. While she would become more dynamic in the series, her potential was diminished in the pilot episode.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation'

Star Trek: The Next Generation added to Star Trek's universe. In this series, viewers follow the USS Enterprise, captained by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). This series combined the best of the original series and forged a new path with new adventures.

RELATED: Best 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Episodes for Each Cast Member

The pilot episode of this series was mostly clunky, in terms of dialogue and character development. The overall feel was incredibly dramatic. It took a little bit into the series to develop the balance between that drama, and telling a story with heart.

'American Dad'

Image via TBS

American Dad is part of Seth MacFarlane's adult animation universe. The series chronicles the Smith family, including their talking fish a raunchy alien who lives in their attic. The family navigates various storylines, both mundane and otherworldly.

The pilot episode suffers from trying to be too similar to another one of MacFarlane's series, Family Guy. The characters aren't established, and Stan in particular comes off as boorish rather than someone who is just trying his best. In the pilot, the Smiths just come across as walking stereotypes.

NEXT: 10 Most Anticipated Series & Films Coming to Disney+ In 2023