Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.In the world of storytelling, it's commonplace for villains to meet their demise at the end. Watching the antagonist lose is part of the cathartic experience of sitting through a good story. But in the era of anti-heroes and highly charismatic villains, many series dare to flip the script and let the villains outmaneuver their opposition. Oftentimes, villains prevail through artifice, manipulation, and sheer force. In other cases, they may not win in the way they wanted to––but their demise feels ultimately unsatisfactory given the long list of things they got away with.

Stories like You and The Sopranos feature charismatic villains who may struggle with challenges and setbacks but ultimately prevail in the end, leaving behind death and misfortune in their wake. Other series like Game of Thrones feature villains who get away with so much murder and subterfuge that when they finally fall it seems underwhelming. All the following villains share the same thing in common; they win in one way or another.

10 'You' (2018–)

Villain: Joe Goldberg

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes books and follows the life of charming (and deeply disturbed) bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley); a man whose obsessive love for different women drives him to commit horrific acts from murder to kidnap. The first season follows Joe's life in New York as he becomes problematically enamored with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer who he eventually establishes a relationship with—after a period of stalking, manipulation, and gaslighting—before finally killing her and running away to start a new life only to repeat the same cycle again.

Despite losing a toe and having to start over a new life on more than one occasion, Joe Goldberg is never brought to justice. The number of crimes he's committed over the course of You is more than anyone can count, and yet he continues to get away with his crimes. In the latest season of You, Joe is forced to amputate his toe and set a house aflame to cover up a homicide before fleeing to Paris to start over again.

9 'Narcos: Mexico' (2018–2021)

Villain: El Chapo

Narcos: Mexico follows the struggle between different drug cartels in Mexico including Sinaloa and Guadalajara, and the law enforcement forces that seek to prosecute them. The Cartels exercise immense power in Mexico through brutal tactics including mass murder, bribery, and political influence. The series stars Diego Luna and Michael Peña.

El Chapo, or "Chapito" (Alejandro Edda) begins his journey as a small-time smuggler for the Guadalajara Cartel, dealing with the logistics of drug transportation. He's not taken too seriously by bigger players like the Tijuana Cartel but later on, his ambition and creative approach to drug transportation make him a serious competitor. The series ends with Chapo in jail, but this doesn't stop him and his partner associate Mayo from arranging a hit on Ramon of the Tijuana Cartel. This move shows that despite being imprisoned, Chapo's journey to becoming the top dog in the drug world is only just beginning.

8 'Succession' (2018–2023)

Villain: Tom Wambsgans