HBO's hit show Succession surprised everyone by announcing its upcoming fourth season (premiering on Sunday, March 26) will be the last. A critical darling and fan-favorite, Succession ranks among HBO's best projects, and losing it will undoubtedly leave a hole in the network's prestigious line-up.

However, Succession is far from the only show to choose its fourth season to bow out on a high note; indeed, several other shows have ended with their fourth seasons. And while the writing was on the wall for many, others took a note out of the Succession playbook and surprised critics and audiences with their final seasons.

1 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Succession is among the most acclaimed dramas in modern television. A worthy representative of HBO's iconic Sunday night slot, the show centers on the troubled and uber-wealthy Roy family as they struggle to control their company amid their patriarch's declining health.

Although many fans presumed the show would last longer, creator Jesse Armstrong shocked the world by revealing season 4 would be the end. Many of the show's actors also expressed their surprise, including Sarah Snook, who recently revealed in an interview how she didn't learn about the show's fate until the table read for the last episode.

2 'Manifest' (2018 - )

Few shows have had such a chaotic history as Manifest. The supernatural drama centers around a commercial airplane's passengers and crew members who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead following a five-year absence.

Manifest aired three seasons on NBC before getting the axe. Netflix then acquired and renewed the show after it performed well for the notoriously selective streamer. The show's fourth and final season premiered its first part in November 2022; part 2 will arrive at some point in the near future, but no release date has been announced.

3 'The Tudors' (2007 - 2010)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Henry Cavill starred in Showtime's historical drama The Tudors. The highly-fictionalized show chronicles Henry VIII's long and infamous reign, including his many marriages, scandals, and political intrigues in his court.

Blending historical facts with over-the-top melodrama, The Tudors became an instant guilty pleasure. The show received criticism for its lack of accuracy, but it remained among Showtime's highest-rated shows, aided by the strength of its cast and surprisingly strong production values.

4 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

USA Network scored one of its highest triumphs with Sam Esmail's thriller Mr. Robot. Rami Malek plays Elliot, a talented hacker with anxiety, depression, and dissociative identity disorder. Christian Slater plays the titular character, an anarchist who recruits Elliot to join a group of hackers aiming to destroy all debt records.

Season 1 of Mr. Robot received universal acclaim. Malek and Slater attracted considerable praise for their performances, with the former winning the Emmy and the latter the Golden Globe. Future seasons also received intense acclaim, with the show ending with its fourth chapter, avoiding the fate of many other series that overstayed their welcome.

5 'Sherlock' (2015 - 2019)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman played the iconic roles of Holmes and Watson in Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's timeless characters. The show translates the action to modern-day London and follows Holmes and Watson as they solve challenging cases and develop a strong friendship in the process.

Critically acclaimed and wildly loved by fans, Sherlock is a modern television classic. Cumberbatch and Freeman won Emmys for their work in the show, becoming icons in pop culture. The show's quality declined somewhat in its fourth and last season, but it remains a revered adaptation of one of literature's most timeless characters.

6 'Black Sails' (2014 - 2017)

The swashbuckler genre received a much-needed boost in the noughties, mostly thanks to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Black Sails is a worthy entry into the genre, following several pirates pursuing legendary treasures while avoiding the British government in the 18th century, during the golden age of piracy.

Black Sails was never a juggernaut, but it was a consistent show that performed for its network, Starz. The show featured fictionalized versions of several historical characters, including Ned Low and Blackbeard. With great production values and thrilling action sequences, Black Sails was an unforgettable adventure that ended on a high note – and on its own terms.

7 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Westworld might've peaked with its pilot episode, but the show remained an ambitious, if uneven, sci-fi Western and one of HBO's most iconic shows of the 2010s. The series starred a large ensemble and followed the Wild West-themed amusement park Westworld, where wealthy guests can indulge in their wildest fantasies with the park's androids.

The show received positive reviews throughout its run, with particular and significant praise for its talented cast. However, ratings declined, budgets increased, and the acclaim diminished, leading to Westworld's abrupt cancellation, even after a fifth season had already been announced.

8 'The Man in the High Castle' (2015 - 2019)

Daring and thought-provoking, Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle ranks as one of the most inventive series of the 2010s. Set in an alternate history world where the Axis Powers won World War II, the show depicts a dystopian world controlled by the Nazis and the Empire of Japan. Things change when mysterious films depicting alternate worlds show up unexpectedly under the protection of the eponymous "Man in the High Castle."

The Man in the High Castle received positive reviews for its ambitious premise and depiction of the dystopian future. However, season 2 attracted more mixed reviews, although the show went back to its usual state of acclaim for seasons 3 and 4. Despite lacking the same mainstream recognition as other streaming shows, The Man in the High Castle played a crucial role in building Prime Video's reputation.

9 'Franklin & Bash' (2011 - 2014)

Some shows attract a strong and loyal fanbase despite never topping the ratings or dominating the social media conversation. The legal dramedy Franklin & Bash is the perfect example, a funny and reliable procedural that made it to four seasons on TNT. Breckin Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar star as the titular character, unconventional lawyers and long-time best friends who tackle new cases every episode.

Franklin & Bash was canceled, but it still went out on a satisfying albeit bittersweet note. However, that's more than most small-time shows get. Franklin & Bash experimented with its characters and storylines, and while not every choice worked, at least it did things on its own terms.

10 '12 Monkeys' (2015 - 2018)

Terry Gilliam's cerebral sci-fi classic 12 Monkeys received the TV treatment courtesy of the Syfy channel. The show follows the same plot as the film in season 1, centering around James Cole, a man from a dystopian future who time-travels to the past to stop the mysterious Army of the 12 Monkeys.

12 Monkeys is among the rare shows that improved by letting go of the source material. Seasons 2 through 4 see the show becoming more confident and experimental with its storytelling, expanding upon the film's themes while covering new ground. Season 4 was the show's last, reaching a satisfying and ambitious conclusion that cemented it among the Syfy channel's all-time best shows.

