Arguably one of the most-watched and beloved TV comedies, NBC’s The Office has captured the hearts of paper-lovers everywhere. The workplace sitcom took the mundane every day and turned it into a relatable and highly-chaotic setting, often through its questionable characters and brow-raising ethics.

RELATED: From ‘The Office’ to ‘Abbott Elementary’: The Best Workplace Sitcoms Of All Time

With many cast members also having held other roles in writing and the crew, the familiar faces of The Office can be found across a slew of other shows. For fans who miss the staff of Dunder Mifflin or need new shows to watch, see what other projects the cast of The Office have been involved in.

Space Force

Dunder Mifflin’s regional manager, Michael Scott, was the one person who managed to bring everyone together whilst also, tear them apart. Acting as the face of The Office, Steve Carell has since solidified himself as a household name and global funnyman, returning to TV with the Netflix series Space Force.

RELATED:Scenes that Redeem Michael Scott from 'The Office,' Ranked

Space Force exudes a very similar air to The Office, possibly due to the charm and wit of the leading man. The World's Best Boss may have moved onto the United States Armed Forces, but the show holds promise by having just as much absurdity, political satire, and workplace bickering. With a fun cast and a jaw-dropping budget, Space Force is a guaranteed chuckle.

The Mindy Project

Kelly Kapoor may have spent her time completing as little work as possible in The Office, but that was quite the opposite for Mindy Kaling. Serving as a writer, executive producer, and director for the series, The Office allowed Kaling to flourish into the comedy titan she currently is.

Creating, writing, producing, and starring in The Mindy Project, Kaling is welcoming fans into her ultimate fantasy land. Aligning more to Kaling’s tastes, the show explores womanhood, romance, and identity in the heart of a bustling NYC. The show is offbeat and colorful to keep up with Kaling’s writing and is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of delusion.

Backstrom

As the assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrute was the man with a plan. Backstrom sees Rainn Wilson on the other end of the spectrum as an arrogant and self-destructive police officer who struggles to get a handle on his personal affairs.

Backstrom delivers a great sarcastic anti-hero into the crime world, giving the jaded-detective trope a rejuvenation with Wilson’s dry, dead-pan humor. The series is a watchable 13 episodes, each delving further into gritty cases that Dwight could only dream up.

Parks and Recreation

Karen Filippelli seemed to be the only one with any logical thinking skills at the Scranton Branch of Dunder Mifflin. Rashida Jones' exit from the series saw her joining the main cast of Parks and Recreation as Ann Perkins, a nurse drawn into local government who happens to be the only one with any logical thinking skills. Coincidence?

RELATED: The Best Mockumentary Sitcoms on TV

Parks and Recreation is a fun political satire with a light-hearted touch on life, perfect for anyone looking for a pick me up. The show is witty and endearing, often giving in to the more absurd interests of its eccentric characters, but also focuses on feminism and strong-female friendships.

Silicon Valley

Everyone’s least favorite skeleton man, Gabe Lewis, often knew exactly what to do to kill the energy in a room. Zach Woods flips the script in Silicon Valley, portraying one of the most lovable characters in the series who overflows with charm and emotional intelligence.

Silicon Valley details the very common experience of share-house living for start-ups entering the tech industry. The series is filled to the brim with witty yet awkward satire, endearing tech-bros, and subversion of stereotypes, the perfect touch of self-awareness to welcome those from the outside, into the tech world.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Since Daryl Philbin’s days as warehouse all-rounder, Craig Robinson has burned through Hollywood comedies and become a recognizable face across television. Within his work, his cameos made in Brooklyn Nine-Nine have quickly become fan favorites.

RELATED:Cameos You Didn't See Coming On 'The Office'

His screen time may be scarce, but his iconic appearances as the Pontiac Bandit and the undeniable comedic chemistry with the leading man, Andy Samberg, serve as some of the funniest moments on the show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a chaotic buddy cop comedy that, although maybe easygoing and fun to watch, manages to be culturally relevant in addressing social issues.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt sees Dunder Mifflin's ditzy receptionist, Erin, trade-in her blazers for a closet full of vibrant colors. Ellie Kemper brings nuance to Kimmy’s oblivious optimism and perfectly captures her spirit as a teen-mole-woman-victim-turned-new-yorker.

One would never think religious cults, football racism, and Beyonce’s Lemonade would fit under one show, yet this exists. The premise itself is already outlandish, yet the show dives deeper into satire and absurdism throughout each episode. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an overwhelmingly fun series about resilience and friendship, both heartwarming and questionable at the same time.

The Blacklist

The mystery behind Robert California continues in James Spader’s The Blacklist, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series following former skilled fugitive Raymond Reddington, who utilizes his knowledge of the global underbelly to assist the FBI. Spader’s hypnotizing performance as California is only a taste of what he delivers in The Blacklist, as he uses the insane scenarios in the series as his performing playground.

Sociopathic and with eyes everywhere, Raymond Reddington ensures that he is always a few steps ahead of everyone. The Blacklist is a devilish cat and mouse game that questions the motives of our resident anti-hero and often leaves viewers on the cliff of many unexpected twists and turns. The ongoing series has just been renewed for a tenth season, perfect for fans looking to sink their teeth into something new.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

As the inspiration for many love stories, Jim Halpert is the gold standard for workplace romances. However, John Krasinki has traded in gifting teapots and glaring into the camera for a more action-packed role as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, a budding CIA Agent who is pulled from his desk and thrust into the battlefield.

RELATED: TV's Best Workplace Romances, From 'The Office' to 'Schitt's Creek'

The series is a gritty thriller detailing the pressing matters of global security, packed with political mind games and terrorist violence. From its dramatic premise, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is the perfect series for any Threat Level Midnight fans.

The OA

Phyllis Vance, wife of Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration, was one of the more overlooked staff at Dunder Mifflin, often seen as meek and quietly strategic. Starring as everyone’s favorite teacher, BBA, in the mystery drama series, The OA, Phyllis Smith employs her natural characteristics to her advantage.

BBA is subtle yet witty and often revered by fans for her pure-hearted selflessness. With every encounter, Smith’s character only becomes more complex and layered, unraveling a dark past that makes her even more beloved. The OA not only showcases Smith’s range but is a complete tonal shift from her previous work.

NEXT: The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now

‘Halo’: Can Master Chief Come Back From Betrayal on Multiple Fronts?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Grace Zheng (7 Articles Published) Grace is an Australian writer and pop culture enthusiast. When not glued to a screen, she also enjoys filmmaking and sound design. More From Grace Zheng

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe