The Big Picture Showtime Anytime, the standalone streaming service, will shut down on December 14, with Paramount+ becoming the main streaming home for Showtime content.

The merger between Paramount+ and Showtime led to the integration of the two platforms, resulting in the end of the standalone Showtime app.

Current Showtime subscribers will now have to pay $11.99 USD per month to access their favorite shows on demand, as Showtime Anytime offered the service for free before its closure.

The sun has officially set on Showtime Anytime. Created as the home for unlimited on-demand access to the Showtime catalog, the standalone streaming service is now set to shut down on December 14. With the move, Paramount+ will remain as the main streaming home of the network's programming. Subscriptions via television providers will remain active at this time.

Showtime Anytime was on borrowed time following the merger earlier this year between the network and Paramount+. With it came the launch of a new Paramount+ with Showtime streaming plan, while the linear channel received a new name reflecting that it was now fully integrated into the streamer's fold. By the end of the year, one of the goals for the partnership was to bring an end to the standalone Showtime app as Paramount+ looked to take full advantage of its bolstered streaming catalog. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and other executives were thrilled at the time about how the merger would create synergy across platforms and be an economic boon in the long run by making their priciest subscription more enticing.

For most current Showtime subscribers, however, it has become a bit more expensive to enjoy their favorite shows on demand. One boon to Showtime Anytime was that the service was offered for free for any subscriber to the premium network and was available across most platforms. With its demise, however, they'll now have to fork over $11.99 USD per month for the same privileges, though that does include a one-week free trial and the rest of Paramount+'s slate of shows.

Paramount+ and Showtime's Merger Required a Few Cuts

Close

Like the marriage of Warner Bros. and Discovery, combining Paramount+ and Showtime was a bit messy and resulted in a fair few casualties on both sides. Around the time the deal was announced, Showtime canceled American Gigolo and Let the Right One In while canning the starry Three Women, which was since saved by Starz, before its premiere, as none were seen as viable for the network going forward. Other cuts would follow in the months after, with Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot leading a slew of removals on Paramount+'s end while Showtime removed Super Pumped and American Rust among others. With streaming now seemingly settled and Showtime Anytime dying, it appears the two companies have nearly finalized everything regarding the merger.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Paramount+ with Showtime. For other ways to watch Showtime after the end of Showtime Anytime, contact your television provider or visit Paramount+'s website. Check out our guides here for some of the best television series and films to watch in the network's catalog.