The Big Picture Showtime content is now part of Paramount+. Existing subscribers at the highest tier can access it through the Paramount+ with Showtime plan at no extra cost.

Standalone Showtime apps to be shut down on April 30, 2024.

Showtime subscribers will have to transition to Paramount+ for continued access to Showtime content.

Showtime's independent streaming service has provided subscribers top-tier entertainment for nearly ten years. However, the new deal with Paramount+ has seen the two services merge as Showtime content is absorbed by Paramount+ and made available to Paramount+ subscribers over the past year. Since bundling was announced over two years ago, Showtime subscribers have still been able to stream content through Showtime apps even as everything moved to the rebranded Paramount + with Showtime platform.

Now that both services are fully integrated, Variety reports that Showtime will shut down its standalone apps at the end of this month. "Current Showtime streaming subscribers will continue to have access to the Showtime streaming service until it is shut down on April 30, 2024,” a notice on the Showtime customer help service reads. The new service will integrate Showtime's content into Paramount+ and subscribers on the most expensive tier can access the content at no extra cost. The Paramount+ with Showtime tier costs $11.99 while the tier without Showtime costs $5.99 per month.

What Happens To Fans of Showtime's Shows?

Close

Showtime is the home to several groundbreaking and award-winning television series, including Dexter, Shameless, Billions, and Yellowjackets. Viewers wishing to watch these or other Showtime programs must subscribe to Paramount's tier supporting Showtime's content. After the aforementioned date, existing Showtime apps won't send responses from servers, breaking the service and rendering it unusable. “Now that subscribers can access their favorite Showtime programs on Paramount+ by subscribing to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime streaming service will shut down on April 30, 2024,” reads a notice sent to subscribers.

Regular content from Paramount partners and networks will be available from live events and sports to programs from Paramount branded channels such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel. This will give subscribers access to shows like Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, 1923, and Tulsa King, Star Trek, Spongebob Squarepants and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more. Tom Ryan, President & CEO of Paramount Streaming, lauded the merger, saying:

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming. Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan up against any other.”

Paramount Global head Bob Bakish also praised it, saying that it was crucial for the survival of both platforms as it widens the appeal to potential subscribers. He said:

"This new combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners. This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as international Paramount+ already includes Showtime content. And, very importantly, this integration will unlock operational efficiencies and financial benefits across our broader portfolio."

The merger also claimed some victims as several shows, like American Gigolo and Let the Right One In were wiped from Showtime's portfolio and other projects shelved. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.