Showtime has revealed they have ordered a pilot for a new series based on the 1999 film, The Wood, written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Since making The Wood, Famuyiwa has made the films Brown Sugar, Talk to Me, and Dope, as well as directed episodes of The Chi and wrote and directed for The Mandalorian. Famuyiwa will direct the pilot episode and executive prodce, while Justin Hillian of The Chi and Snowfall will write the pilot and also executive produce.

The Wood starred Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones, and Taye Diggs, and followed the friendship and loves of the three lifelong friends over decades. Famuyiwa’s semi-autobiographical film was co-written by Todd Boyd and also featured Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye McCoy, and De’Aundre Bonds. It is unclear if the series will follow these characters later in life, or will be a reimagining of the 1999 film.

Showtime’s The Wood will at least take place somewhat in the modern-day, although if it follows the same sort of structure at the movie, we should be seeing these characters in the past as well. While it’s unclear when we might expect to see The Wood on Showtime, or who will star in this series, the inclusion of Famuyiwa, and some Showtime favorites behind the scenes does seem like a good sign for this potential project.

Read the synopsis of The Wood below:

THE WOOD is an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three you Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question of they are growing apart … or closer together. With a knowing nod back to the characters of the 1999 film on which it is based, this romantic comedy showcases the humor and heart of young Black men and women trying to navigate life, love and likes on the ‘Gram.

