Showtime has announced that it will be releasing a new docuseries called UFO, which hails from J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Glen Zipper and will explore society's fascination with these unexplained phenomena "and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas." All four episodes of UFO will premiere on Showtime on August 8.

Directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), the series is said to tackle unsettling theories of a subject that reached headlines within the last several years, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracized.

The series was spurred by the 2017 New York Times story that revealed the Pentagon had its own U.F.O. program in existence, and over the course of its four episodes, UFO will seek to examine the history of the phenomenon as well as highlight testimony from eyewitnesses across the country. Per the press release, "As the conversation grows more bizarre and reaches the mainstream by virtue of credible investigations into alien encounters, UFO confronts the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades long mystery? "

UFO is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, and Sean Stuart along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire.

Showtime will release all four episodes of UFO to subscribers at midnight on August 8 prior to its on-air debut that same night at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the new poster for UFO below:

