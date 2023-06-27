Saban Films is set to release an intense thriller titled Shrapnel on July 28, and this morning has partnered exclusively with Collider to give audiences the chance to view the very first trailer for the upcoming action film, which sees a tale of vengeance as a former marine and his old friend hunt down a Mexican cartel deemed responsible for the unexplained disappearance of his daughter.

Directed by William Kaufman and written by Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters, the film features an ensemble cast, including the likes of Jason Patric, Cam Gigandet, Kesia Elwin, Mauricio Mendoza, and Guillermo Iván. Shrapnel tells the story of Sean, portrayed by Patric, whose life takes a devastating turn when his daughter mysteriously disappears near the Mexican border.

Driven by desperation and a burning desire for justice, Sean teams up with his former Marine partner, played by Gigandet, to embark on a dangerous journey to rescue his daughter from the clutches of a merciless cartel. With its tantalizing premise and talented cast, Shrapnel promises to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

The Stars of the Film

Jason Patric, known for his powerful performances in films such as Narc and The Losers, is set to play a father pushed to his absolute limit in his quest to return his daughter back home safe and unharmed. Cam Gigandet, recognized for his roles in Easy A and The Magnificent Seven, brings his action prowess to the screen as Sean's loyal and determined ally - although given his on-screen history in films and shows like Twilight and The OC, who knows if he can be trusted?

Patric recently starred in Demian Bichir’s A Circus Story & A Love Song with Eva Longoria and Diane Kruger, and thriller Nightshade with Lou Ferrigno Jr and Dina Meyer. Gigandet was recently seen in Amazon thriller Without Remorse and Lionsgate's western thriller Last Shoot Out, as well as David Harbour's hysterical holiday action movie, Violent Night.

Shrapnel explores the dangerous world of cartels and the lengths to which a parent will go to protect their child. The film is poised to offer audiences a thrilling and visceral experience as Sean and his Marine partner face off against powerful and ruthless adversaries. The film's official synopsis is as follows: A former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter.

The movie is set for release in theaters, digital platforms, and via on-demand viewing on July 28. You can check out the exclusive poster and trailer down below: