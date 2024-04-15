The Big Picture Shrek 2's 20th-anniversary re-release made $1.3 million domestically, outperforming recent Disney+ films.

The Shrek franchise has grossed over $4 billion globally, with the sequels and spin-offs also being successful.

The film's success continues to make it the highest-grossing DreamWorks movie, beloved by millennials.

The millennial classic Shrek 2 is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — way to make us all feel old — and to commemorate the occasion, DreamWorks re-released the film in theaters this weekend. The move appears to have paid off, with the animated sequel delivering healthy figures at the domestic box office. First released in 2004, Shrek 2 is among the most successful animated films of all time, having grossed over $440 million domestically and nearly $950 million worldwide in its original run.

This weekend, the movie was re-released in over 1,500 domestic theaters, grossing $1.3 million with a per-theater average of nearly $900. Shrek 2 finished in the top 10 of the domestic box office charts, just a few places behind fellow DreamWorks release Kung Fu Panda 4. With this, the film’s global gross now stands at $936 million. Shrek 2’s $1.3 million haul across just three days is greater than the total revenue generated by Pixar’s Luca, Turning Red, and Soul in their recent theatrical debuts. The three films were released directly on the Disney+ streaming service during the pandemic, and grossed a little over $1 million each in their respective theatrical runs in the last couple of months.

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, Shrek 2 featured Mike Myers as the titular ogre, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. At the time of its release, it scored the second-biggest domestic opening of all time, behind only Spider-Man. Shrek 2 concluded its run as the year’s highest-grossing film worldwide, and the biggest film in the history of DreamWorks Animation - an honor that it holds on to even today. Curiously, it competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, which is just one aspect of the film’s colorful legacy. Shrek 2 was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but lost to The Incredibles.

The 'Shrek' Franchise Has Grossed Over $4 Billion Worldwide

Shrek Movies Global Box Office Shrek (2002) $492 million Shrek 2 (2004) $936 million Shrek the Third (2007) $807 million Shrek Forever After (2010) $756 million Puss in Boots (2011) $554 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) $485 million

It has since become something of a favorite among a generation of millennials. The Shrek franchise remains the jewel in DreamWorks’ crown, having generated over $4 billion worldwide. The first film, released in 2002, grossed $490 million globally, while Shrek the Third generated over $800 million globally, and Shrek Forever After grossed more than $750 million worldwide. Two spin-offs, titled Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, have grossed a combined total of $1 billion worldwide.

The series draws heavily from fantasy storytelling, and has also spawned shorts, theme park attractions, video games and a TV show. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Shrek 2 holds a “fresh” 89% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also features the voices of Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews and John Cleese. You can check it out in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.