Movie theaters in the 1990s were dominated by animated fairy tale musicals. The resurgence of Disney’s animation department through titles like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin inspired a wave of knock-offs that ensured there was no shortage of princesses singing on a cliffside about their utmost desires. By the end of the decade, the cliches of these films were glaringly apparent. Audiences were ready to see something different in kid-friendly animation. Whether they realized it or not, moviegoers were primed and ready for Shrek.

Though today the hallmarks of Shrek have become as familiar as the color of the sky due to rampant internet memes, there was a time when Shrek’s style of humor was outright mold-breaking. Using pop songs in a period-era fairy tale setting alone was trailblazing. The fact that it treated staples of fairy tales (like the Gingerbread Man or Pinocchio) with irreverence rather than a wholesome hand was similarly fresh. On top of all that, centering the story on a farting ogre who made jokes about male genitalia further distanced the movie from the likes of Ariel or Hercules.

And then there were the feelings of isolation explored in the lead characters of Shrek. Unlike animated protagonists of the 90s who wanted to seek out adventure “in the great wide somewhere,” Shrek just wanted to go home to his swamp. He didn’t want to leave his mucky domicile out of fear of “people [judging] me before they even know me.” There’s a terror in both Shrek and Fiona related to people discovering the true you. That kind of emotional vulnerability is always terrifying, whether you’re an animated ogre or a normal person. It’s a concept typical animated kid’s fare had usually avoided but that Shrek tackled head-on.

In this and countless other ways, Shrek was brazenly different from the default type of family-friendly animation at the time. This included prior DreamWorks Animation efforts like The Prince of Egypt and The Road to El Dorado, which tried to do more adult-skewing versions of classic animated musicals with varying degrees of success. The grandeur in The Prince of Egypt was replaced by Shrek’s low-key road trip vibes and jokes about Donkey complimenting one of Shrek’s boulders. In 2001, as Shrek sent audiences out of the theater with an infectiously energetic reprise of “I’m a Believer,” it was hard to imagine that this type of storytelling could ever grow stale.

Then again, it was also hard to imagine the wrongheaded lessons Hollywood would take away from Shrek’s success. In the wake of Deadpool’s enormous box office earnings, director James Gunn took to social media to implore studio executives not to draw the wrong conclusions. Specifically, he hoped rival studios would try to replicate Deadpool’s success by making movies that were unique and that didn’t talk down to audiences. However, he glibly predicted they would merely think Deadpool’s R-rating and the vague concept of meta-humor were the reasons for the movie's success.

Gunn’s pessimistic prediction of movie studio behavior here reflects the kind of thinking that Shrek tragically inspired. Its gigantic success did not inspire other animation studios to look outside of the box and produce similarly offbeat projects. Instead, Shrek inspired a mini-wave of other animated movies doing snarky postmodern takes on fairy tales. Shrek was made as a response to the status quo of animated filmmaking in the 1990s. Now, films like Shrek were the new status quo. The subversion had become the institution.

Among these knock-offs were a handful of well-liked features, like the 2006 Hoodwinked!, which at least used a non-linear narrative structure to spice up the comedic fairy tale formula. On the whole, though, this trend didn’t produce much in the way of classics. Something like Happily N’Ever After was as generic as the original Shrek was creative, ditto for the trio of Unstable Fables movies. Shrek’s influence became so widespread that it even spread to Disney Animation itself. The studio’s 2005 film Chicken Little carried more than a hint of Shrek’s influence in its pop culture-saturated take on a bird who thinks the sky is falling.

And then there was the new trend of closing out movies with a dance party set to a famous pop tune. Established in Shrek with a sequence set to Smash Mouth’s cover of “I’m a Believer,” one could easily lose count of the subsequent animated movies that opted to close out their story with a similar scene regardless of how it fits into the story. This was especially true of DreamWorks Animation titles, which would go on to use everything from Michael Jackson’s “Bad” to a Christina Aguilera cover of “Car Wash” to close out individual titles.

In retrospect, it’s staggering to think that this is what studio executives actually thought audiences liked most about Shrek. Decades later, when people bring up what they enjoy most about Shrek (exempting all those memes), it tends to be very specific lines of dialogue (“This would be so much easier if I wasn’t colorblind!”) or how relatable the feelings of characters like Shrek or Fiona are. Just throwing in a pop song over a fairy tale setting isn’t enough to make the next Shrek. Making a comedy that resonates for all ages with characters you can invest in was Shrek’s secret ingredient.

Those qualities were lacking in the majority of Shrek knockoffs and even later Shrek sequels like the dismal Shrek the Third. Just how routine the hallmarks of this franchise had become grew apparent by the time the fourth Shrek movie hit theaters. 2010’s Shrek Forever After earned the lowest domestic gross of the series by a considerable margin. Six months after its debut, Disney Animation released its comeback movie, Tangled. This updated spin on the story of Rapunzel had flashes of modern humor, but with its sincere tone and musical numbers by Alan Menken, it was made in the mold of classical Disney films (the kind the original Shrek was lampooning).

Tangled ended up becoming a big hit, solidifying the return of Disney fairy tales. Shrek was now being surpassed by the very type of films it was meant to subvert. In the more than ten years since the Shrek saga closed out, Disney fairy tales have only grown more popular thanks to new animated features like Moana and a rash of live-action adaptations of classic titles like Beauty & the Beast and The Lion King. Meanwhile, Shrek hasn’t vanished from the pop culture consciousness, but the franchise has dramatically dwindled in prominence and hip postmodern fairy tale comedies have all but vanished entirely.

Shrek was a cinematic example of the candle that burns brightest burning fastest. Though it was a game-changer for animation, rival studios took the wrong lessons from the production and inundated the market with uninspired knock-offs. Ironically, the newer sincere takes on fairy tales from Disney Animation appear to have taken the right lessons from Shrek. In offering up stories that focus on sisters or people of color, the likes of Frozen and Raya and the Last Dragon are trying to provide stories that aren’t told that often. Just like Shrek, they dare to bend the rules of what should be in a “traditional” animated family comedy while also offering up widely appealing laughs and drama.

Shrek should’ve taught Hollywood that animated movies didn’t have to be one thing to be successful. Deviating from the norm can be risky, but it can also result in something special. Unfortunately, most of the films inspired by Shrek had took cues from its pop culture references rather than its bold storytelling shakeup. But it’s not all bad news for this animated franchise 20 years after the release of the original Shrek. To date, Shrek spawned two great movies, an endless supply of increasingly bizarre internet memes, and a shaky but decent knock-off that managed to deliver an earworm of a tune about the values of the being prepared. Those are undeniably positive parts of the messy swamp that is Shrek’s pop culture legacy.

