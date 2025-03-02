After 14 years of waiting, Dreamworks is returning to its seminal and most beloved franchise, Shrek. The series has come quite a long way over the years, initially adapted from a niche children’s book (and changing most of the details). From there, it blossomed into one of the most successful animated franchises of all time. Spawning four sequels, a Christmas special, and even a Broadway musical, Shrek has certainly had a happily ever after. Now, everyone’s favorite ogre is set to return to the big screen with Shrek 5. While there’s plenty to be excited about, such as returning cast members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, as well as the addition of Zendaya as Shrek's teen daughter, Dreamworks' recent teaser trailer has raised quite a few eyebrows due to the jarring change in animation. And while these criticisms aren't necessarily unwarranted, the shift in design is actually far more nuanced than fans realize.

The everlasting power of Shrek cannot be overstated. Even nearly 24 years after its release, the film continues to be an important cornerstone of pop culture. Watching the movie today, it’s still hard not to appreciate the beautiful animation, even if it might appear dated to some now. It brilliantly embraces its fantastical setting and characters, adding enough depth and detail to make them feel real. Considering how iconic the film and the franchise as a whole have become, many expressed dismay and even anger when Dreamworks revealed the first teaser for Shrek 5. Indeed, one needn’t look long to realize just how different character design and animation is from the previous four installments. The new style is far slicker and more modern when compared to the earthy and rounded looks of the original animation. So, what happened? Why would DreamWorks so drastically change the look and feel of one of their most successful series?

The answer actually stems from another beloved franchise produced by the studio. 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was a beautiful end to the franchise as it had been known up to that point, but the series’ swan song launched a whole new technology at Dreamworks. As stated by the Direct, the film was used to debut MoonRay, a groundbreaking new technology that the studio adopted. While movies like Shrek always involved stunning techniques, MoonRay allows for animators to more precisely control a film’s elements. It gives artists greater control over lighting, textures, and allows for all-around improvements to the technique. Dreamworks has continued to use MoonRay ever since, creating films such as the acclaimed 2024 hit, The Wild Robot. Of course, that doesn’t make the shake-up to Shrek’s animation style any less jarring. However, the series has already had a long history of animation evolution.

‘Shrek’ Has Always Shook Up Its Animation