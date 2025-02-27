This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Shrek 5 just announced its latest cast member. Zendaya has officially joined the sequel that will mark the return of the DreamWorks Animation characters audiences have come to love over the course of two decades. The Dune star will voice Shrek's daughter. To accompany the announcement, the studio behind the sequel shared a short video that revealed the new looks for Shrek (Mike Myers), Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), and more. The happiest family in the swamp is looking through the Magic Mirror as if it were a smartphone. The new look reveals that time has certainly passed for the characters living in Far, Far Away as much as it has passed for us since Shrek Forever After .

Not much is known about the premise of Shrek 5. The last time the protagonist of this story was seen on the big screen was fifteen years ago, when Shrek Forever After sent the ogre on a journey through his past. While DreamWorks Animation hasn't revealed much about the events of the upcoming sequel, today's casting announcement confirms that a time gap will take place in the new film. Shrek's kids were babies the last time audiences saw them. What will the new setting bring for the ogre, who had to learn how to open himself up to others? Audiences will find out next year.