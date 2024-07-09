This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The day has arrived. DreamWorks Animation has officially announced that Shrek 5 will premiere in theaters in the United States on July 1, 2026. Sixteen years after Shrek Forever After marked the last time audiences saw the titular character voiced by Mike Myers on the big screen, a new adventure will entertain an entirely new generation of fans. The studio has also announced that Myers will return to voice the unpredictable ogre. Cameron Diaz will reprise her role as Princess Fionna and Eddie Murphy will once again voice the friendly Donkey. It's time to return to Far, Far Away, in what has become one of the most anticipated sequels in recent years.

During a recent interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy stated that he had been recording lines for Shrek 5 for over the course of several months. The actor also reminded audiences that a spin-off movie centered around Donkey is currently in development at DreamWorks Animation. While Murphy believed that the sequel would be released next year, fans will have to wait until the summer of 2026 to see their favorite characters back on the big screen. DreamWorks Animation hasn't made any official announcements regarding the Donkey spin-off, at the moment. After all, the studio is working on a wide variety of titles that will be released before Murphy's character has a chance to return.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn. The filmmaker previously worked as a writer for Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third. Dohrn also served as the head of story for Shrek Forever After. The release of the upcoming sequel will also line up with the 25th anniversary of the debut of the first movie, which was released in theaters on May 18, 2001. In that time, the Shrek franchise has grossed almost $4 billion at the worldwide box office, turning the character into an instant pop culture icon. A spinoff franchise centered around Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) also made its way to the big screen thanks to Shrek's success.

