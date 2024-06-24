The Big Picture A new Shrek movie is in production, with Eddie Murphy confirming he has already recorded for Donkey.

Murphy also teased that Donkey will have a standalone film.

Shrek 5 seems to be eyeing a 2025 release.

We are nearing the twenty-fifth anniversary of when Shrek first graced our screens, and it has been nearly 15 years since the last outing of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona. The good news? It won't be long until you see them again. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Eddie Murphy revealed some exciting news for fans of the beloved Shrek franchise. Not only is a new Shrek movie currently in production, but Murphy also confirmed that Donkey—one of the franchise’s most beloved characters—will be getting his own standalone film.

During the interview, Weintraub touched on the recent successes of animated films like Kung Fu Panda 4 and the latest Puss in Boots movie, both of which have reignited interest in the Shrek series. Kung Fun Panda 4 grossed $545.3 million worldwide following its release this year, taking the total global cume of the franchise to over $2.3 billion, while Puss in Boots: The Last Wish pulled in a barnstorming $485.2 million globally, which was over 5x its reported production budget. Both films, helpfully, were also critically praised.

In his response, Murphy revealed, “We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].” Murphy, who has voiced the lovable and hilarious Donkey since the original Shrek film debuted in 2001, elaborated on the plans for his character's solo film. When asked if he was recording for both projects simultaneously, he clarified:

“No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next.”

The Legacy of Shrek Is a Big One

Close

The Shrek franchise, known for its witty humor, memorable characters, and heartwarming stories, has remained a cultural touchstone since its inception. With four feature films, numerous spin-offs, and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Shrek has cemented itself as a cornerstone of modern animation. Murphy's enthusiasm for the project is palpable, and his portrayal of Donkey has always been a highlight of the series. A standalone Donkey movie promises to explore new dimensions of the character, potentially offering fresh comedic and emotional experiences. After all, Puss in Boots should never have been as good as it was, and yet, it was an astonishing success so, when it comes to new ideas, every day is Christmas Eve.

With a release date tentatively set for 2025, the countdown to the next adventure begins, promising more laughter, more heart, and more Donkey. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Shrek and Donkey. You can stream Shrek on Netflix... for now.

Shrek An ogre named Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy tale characters. To reclaim his peaceful solitude, Shrek strikes a deal with the diminutive tyrant Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. An unlikely friendship forms between Shrek, Fiona, and a talkative Donkey, leading to comedic adventures and lessons about true love and acceptance. Release Date May 18, 2001 Director Andrew Adamson , Vicky Jenson Cast John Lithgow , Mike Myers , Eddie Murphy , Cameron Diaz Vincent Cassel , Peter Dennis Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers William Steig , Ted Elliott , Terry Rossio , Joe Stillman , Roger S.H. Schulman , Cody Cameron Expand

Watch on Netflix