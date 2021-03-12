The DreamWorks Animation hit movie Shrek is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital just in time for its 20th anniversary in May. That's right, folks, the film that launched a thousand memes is almost old enough to drink. To celebrate, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing the film in a new and improved format on May 11 as a whole new visual experience for the Shrek 20th Anniversary Edition which includes over four hours of bonus material.

For the 20th anniversary Blu-ray, Universal is going all out. Not only do you get the film on 4K UHD, but also on Blu-ray, DVD, and a digital code. But the real treat is the many, many, many bonus features in the package, including the very underrated American Idol-parody Far Far Away Idol short film from Shrek 2.

Just in case you didn't know, I feel compelled to point out as soon as possible that Shrek not only won the very first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but it premiered nearly 20 years ago at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film competed for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Last year, it was even added to the National Film Registry last year.

And, in case you haven't rewatched the film recently, it holds up surprisingly well. The subversion of Disneyfied fairy tales, broad humor and a ton of pop-culture references feels like the precursor to movies like Deadpool, and its soundtrack is full of bangers (yes, including "All-Star"). And whatever you think of the film now, there's no denying how incredibly successful these movies have been, with $3 and a half million earned at the box office between the four main movies and the Puss in Boots spinoff.

Here is the complete list of new extras and bonus material on the Shrek 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release which will be released on May 11:

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD:

10 Short Films

Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Party

Far Far Away Idol

Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos

The Ghost of Lord Farquaad

Scared Shrekless

Thriller Night

The Pig Who Cried Werewolf

Shrek the Halls

Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular

Shrek's Yule Log

Five Episodes from The Adventures of Puss in Boots Series

Episode 1: Hidden

Episode 2: Sphinx

Episode 3: Brothers

Episode 4: Duchess

Episode 5: Adventure

Bonus Features on the 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Shrek's Interactive Journey: I

Spotlight on Donkey

Secrets of Shrek

Deleted Scenes

Shrek in The Swamp Karaoke Dance Party

Music Videos

Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and Producer Aron Warner

Bonus Features on the DVD

Spotlight On Donkey

Secrets of Shrek

Deleted Scenes

Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Party

Music Videos

Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and Producer Aron Warner

