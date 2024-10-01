When it comes to beloved animated movie franchises of the 21st century, it's hard not to think of Shrek. The original 2001 DreamWorks film, following cinema's favorite ogre, flipped the fantasy genre and classic fairy tale stories from our childhoods on its head in hilarious fashion. Although Shrek hasn't seen a direct sequel in almost 15 years, things like memes, Funko Pops, and pure nostalgia have kept it in our pop culture conversation. Now that Shrek 5 is finally on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revisit the franchise and McFarlane Toys is getting fans started with new Shrek figures from Far Far Away.

A part of McFarlane’s posed line, their two Shrek 12-inch scale figures include the titular swamp dweller in his classic attire and Dragon — the latter of which was one of the main obstacles of the first film tasked with guarding Princess Fiona. However, in the later films, Dragon becomes an ally to Shrek. She even falls in love with Shrek's best friend Donkey and eventually starts a family with him. Hopefully, these are the first of many Shrek-themed pieces to come. You can't have Shrek without characters like Donkey and Puss in Boots or the Gingerbread Man, and the possibilities are endless in this colorful universe.

What Is ‘Shrek 5’ About?

Since we're still a way out from Shrek 5’s release date, there's not a lot we know about the project other than the fact it’s happening. It was announced this past summer that the fifth mainline film in the franchise would be hitting theaters on July 1, 2026. So we're less than two years away from DreamWorks making Shrek fans' literal dreams come true. This will be the first Shrek film since 2010’s Shrek Forever After. The film was pegged as the final chapter in the series at the time, but that's hardly ever the case with these kinds of money-making family-friendly franchises.

Since the fourth film, there have been two Puss in Boots spin-off films that have held the Shrek-loving community over. 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was one of the biggest critical hits of the franchise and was compared in quality to Shrek 2 which, to many, is the best Shrek film. The Last Wish even teased Puss in Boots' return to Far Far Away, which could very well be the jumping-off point to Shrek 5. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will be returning to voice their respective characters in the upcoming sequel as well. If that's not enough Shrek content for you, there’s also a Donkey spin-off in development, according to Murphy.

Where Can You Stream ‘Shrek’?

The first three Shrek films are currently streaming on Peacock, while Shrek Forever After is streaming on Max. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As fans anxiously wait for Shrek 5, and before your next marathon in Far Far Away, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys’ new Shrek figures below.

