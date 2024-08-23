The Big Picture 'Shrek Forever After' arrives on Max on September 1, letting viewers experience the original final chapter to DreamWorks's beloved franchise.

The film explores what a world without Shrek would be like, as he tries to escape a version of Dreamland where Rumpelstiltskin rules and he was never born.

'Shrek 5' and a Donkey-centric spinoff are in the works to continue the ogre's story, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and more returning.

Max is about to open up the original final chapter to the story of everyone's favorite green ogre. Starting on September 1, Shrek Forever After will be available on its new streaming home, giving viewers a new way to embark on the journey that aimed to give Shrek and his pals a happily ever after of their own. The animated film offers an emotional ending to the beloved DreamWorks franchise as Mike Myers's green ogre is shown what a world without him would look like and explores the relationships he has with the many colorful characters he's met throughout his tale. Since its release, it's been hailed as an entertaining fourquel for the heartfelt sendoff it gives to the franchise.

After three installments that saw Shrek go from a simple swamp dweller to a fairytale hero with new friends and a big happy family with his wife, Fiona (Cameron Diaz), Shrek Forever After had him longing for the simpler days. He begins wishing for a chance to be a typical ogre again, even for a moment, until the devious Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn) arrives. Taking advantage of Shrek at a vulnerable moment, he tricks him into signing a contract that traps him in a much different Far Far Away ruled by Rumpel where he was never born and Fiona's parents signed away the kingdom. His only hope of escape before he's erased from reality is "true love's kiss," but with Fiona living a much different life with no memory of him and with ogres being hunted in this alternate reality, Shrek is left with his most daunting journey yet to rewrite his story.

Director Mike Mitchell took the reins for the fourth installment from Shrek the Third's Chris Miller and Raman Hui while Josh Klausner and Darren Lemke penned the screenplay. The team had a bit of a daunting challenge ahead after the third film earned poor reviews from both critics and audiences, but they managed to pull off a fairytale ending that, while still not entirely loved by critics or fans as indicated by 57% and 54% Rotten Tomatoes scores, has earned praise as a fitting way to close the book on these characters. It was another box office smash hit with $756.2 million, bringing the franchise up over $3 billion without even considering the two Puss in Boots movies.

What's Next for Shrek After 'Forever After'?

Life only recently returned to the Shrek franchise thanks to the excellent Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022. However, DreamWorks has plans to bring the ogre himself back as well, meaning Shrek Forever After isn't exactly an accurate title anymore. Production is currently underway on Shrek 5 with an eye toward a July 1, 2026 release, and a Donkey-centric spinoff is also reportedly in the works. Very little is known about how exactly the animation giant plans to revisit Far Far Away, but it will come packed with many of the names from the original tetralogy, including Myers and Diaz alongside Eddie Murphy as Donkey and likely Antonio Banderas as Puss. With the story about to continue, now is as good a time as ever to jump back into the previous chapter for a refresher of where we last left the jolly green Ogre.

Shrek Forever After will stream on Max beginning on September 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the titles coming to streaming and updates on the upcoming Shrek 5.

