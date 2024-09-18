Shrek has always been DreamWorks Animation's most recognizable franchise, and after decades of entertaining the world with his adventures, the popular ogre is having fun on Max. Shrek Forever After is gaining plenty of viewership on the streaming platform. Released more than a decade ago, the most recent installment of the franchise follows the protagonist, voiced by Mike Myers, as he attempts to get his life back. The studio might've decided to focus on other narratives after the release of Shrek Forever After, but there's no denying that fans of the ogre and his friends have remained loyal to the brand.

Shrek Forever After follows the titular character while he's stuck in a very complicated situation. After feeling drained due to his life as a loving husband and father, Shrek conjures up a deal with the mysterious Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). The antagonist wanted nothing more than to ruin Shrek's life while taking over Far, Far Away. The lead of the franchise was transported to an alternate reality in which he never got married to Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) wasn't the charismatic outlaw audiences were used to. Nevertheless, Shrek managed to save the day in his fourth adventure on the big screen.

While the story introduced alternate realities to the world of Shrek, it wasn't as beloved as previous installments of the franchise had been upon release. The movie earned $756 million at the worldwide box office. While that could be considered as a financial hit, it wasn't nearly as profitable as its predecessors. The critical response for Shrek Forever After was also less stellar than the one obtained by Shrek the Third. The fact that DreamWorks Animation decided to move on towards different franchises after the sequel's performance shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Future of the 'Shrek' Franchise

Even if the reception for Shrek Forever After wasn't the one the studio was hoping for, the world is ready to move on towards the future of the character. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proved that audiences were still excited about traveling to Far, Far Away. The animated sequel made Universal Pictures confident enough to announce that Shrek 5 will premiere in theaters in the United States on July 1, 2026. Viewers are a couple of years away from being reunited with the charismatic ogre that left an undeniable mark on the pop culture of the past couple of decades.

Shrek Forever After is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

