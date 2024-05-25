The Big Picture The new Shrek Funko Pop collection featuring iconic characters is available for pre-order now.

Celebrate DreamWorks' 30th anniversary with Shrek plush dolls and mystery minis on the official Funko website.

The original Shrek movie on Netflix to revisit the tale of friendship, love, and acceptance with Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey.

The citizens of Kingdom of Far Far Away could be yours thanks to this latest Vinyl Funko pop pre-order. Funko's upcoming Shrek collection is now available for pre-order, featuring five of the franchise's most iconic characters. This release is part of DreamWorks' 30th anniversary celebration, as the studio launched on October 12, 1994.

This Shrek Funko Pop collection features Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, Donkey, and Gingy, all have a price tag of $12.99 each. At the moment, pre-orders are open on Amazon, and according to the product listing, it's scheduled to be released on June 17, 2024. Meanwhile, over on the official Funko website, there is more to the collection than just Pop Figures. An assortment of Shrek-themed plush dolls and mystery minis will also be released on a future date.

Shrek has been a huge property for DreamWorks since its release in 2001.

The animated film franchise starred Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas, just to name a few. The first Shrek film was highly praised by fans and critics alike, and made history as it was the first to win the Academy Award for "Best Animated Feature."

What Is Coming Up in the 'Shrek' Franchise?

Close

As Shrek grew in popularity, sequel films and spin-offs were released. As of writing, Shrek has received a total of four films, while its spin-off, titled Puss in Boots, has a sequel in 2022. Alongside the movies, television specials and short films were also produced for this fairytale franchise. This begs the question whether a fifth Shrek movie entry will ever be released, as there is still love for this franchise.

The last Shrek film, titled Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010, and sadly, it was seen as fine among fans and critics, receiving an average critics score of 57 percent and an audience score of 54 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite its performance, after 13 years after its release, it was announced that a fifth installment is in the works. At the moment, the movie is called Shrek 5 and an official plot or scheduled release date has yet to be announced. The film will be produced by both DreamWorks and Illumination Studios.

Shrek is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Shrek An ogre named Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy tale characters. To reclaim his peaceful solitude, Shrek strikes a deal with the diminutive tyrant Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. An unlikely friendship forms between Shrek, Fiona, and a talkative Donkey, leading to comedic adventures and lessons about true love and acceptance. Release Date May 18, 2001 Director Andrew Adamson , Vicky Jenson Cast John Lithgow , Mike Myers , Eddie Murphy , Cameron Diaz Vincent Cassel , Peter Dennis Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers William Steig , Ted Elliott , Terry Rossio , Joe Stillman , Roger S.H. Schulman , Cody Cameron Tagline The greatest fairy tale never told

Watch on Netflix