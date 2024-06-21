The Big Picture Shrek is leaving Netflix at the end of July, so gather your friends for a final viewing party before it's gone.

The Shrek franchise has had a huge impact on animated films, with memorable characters and a mix of humor and heartwarming storylines.

Shrek's financial success and cultural influence have made it a classic, but fans can still find the movie on other streaming platforms.

Ogres are like onions, and this particular layer of Netflix's streaming offerings is about to peel away. The beloved animated classic Shrek is leaving Netflix at the end of July, so it's time for fans to gather their friends, family, and a mountain of snacks for a final viewing party before retreating to your swamps to mourn the loss of our jolly green giant.

The Shrek franchise has left an indelible mark on the world of animated films since the release of the first movie in 2001. Created by DreamWorks Animation, Shrek broke new ground with its irreverent take on traditional fairy tales, combining humor that appealed to both children and adults with a heartwarming story of friendship and acceptance. Voiced by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, the characters of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona became instant icons.

Shrek not only won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature but also spawned a series of successful sequels, spin-offs, and even a Broadway musical. The film's unique blend of satire, memorable characters, and emotional depth has influenced a generation of animated features, encouraging studios to pursue more unconventional and edgy storytelling approaches. Moreover, Shrek has become a cultural touchstone, with its catchphrases, soundtrack, and characters firmly embedded in popular culture.

How Successful Were the 'Shrek' Films?

Image via DreamWorks

The financial success of the Shrek series is as impressive as its cultural impact. The original film, Shrek (2001), grossed over $484 million worldwide. Its success paved the way for three sequels: Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). Shrek 2 exceeded expectations, becoming the highest-grossing film in the series with a global box office total of approximately $928 million. It remains one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Shrek the Third also performed admirably, earning about $813 million worldwide. Shrek Forever After concluded the main series with a strong showing, grossing around $752 million globally.

Shrek's departure from Netflix is a reminder of the ever-changing landscape of streaming content. While the film has been a staple for family movie nights and nostalgic re-watches, fans will need to look elsewhere to find their fix of Shrek's swampy hijinks after July.

But fear not, as Shrek will still be available on other streaming platforms, ensuring that fans can continue to enjoy this fairy tale adventure. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on where Shrek might land next.

Shrek An ogre named Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy tale characters. To reclaim his peaceful solitude, Shrek strikes a deal with the diminutive tyrant Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. An unlikely friendship forms between Shrek, Fiona, and a talkative Donkey, leading to comedic adventures and lessons about true love and acceptance. Release Date May 18, 2001 Director Andrew Adamson , Vicky Jenson Cast John Lithgow , Mike Myers , Eddie Murphy , Cameron Diaz Vincent Cassel , Peter Dennis Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers William Steig , Ted Elliott , Terry Rossio , Joe Stillman , Roger S.H. Schulman , Cody Cameron Expand

Watch on Netflix