Shrek is unlike other films in its genre as it uses fairytale tropes satirically, laughing at itself as it tells the story of an ogre and a princess falling in love. The 2001 film inspired an entire franchise and has continued to be popular in the decades since its release. The reason for this is clear enough, since there is nothing quite like Shrek. Shrek (Mike Myers) becomes an unlikely hero by saving Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his new friend Donkey (Eddie Murphy), all while winning over the hearts of millions. Defying the constraints of the genre and providing more than its fair share of quotable lines, the film is unforgettable — and it doesn't stop there. While the film is entertaining on a surface level, the closer you watch, the better it is.

With attention to detail, the background of the film has almost as many jokes as the main plot. The ensemble consists of displaced fairytale characters, each showing a twist on their classic stories that add to Shrek's hilarity even with their limited time. After all, who could anticipate the Big Bad Wolf (Aron Warner) walking around still dressed as a grandmother or the Three Blind Mice trying to eat Shrek's ear? But these side characters are more than extra laughs as they represent a tragedy as well. The story relies on the mistreatment of the entire community of fairytale creatures, and, with a closer look, the film shows more mistreatment than this group being displaced, especially when it comes to the Three Bears.

'Shrek' Includes a Dark Twist for the Three Bears

Among the many fairytale creatures to appear in Shrek is the family of bears from the Goldilocks story. Even in the fairytale, this family suffers a strange girl breaking into their home and criticizing their choices as she steals their things, but somehow, it's even worse in Shrek. Papa, Mama, and Baby (Bobby Block) Bear can be seen in cages when the guards are rounding up the fairytale creatures, putting them among the mistreated group who would soon be sent to live in Shrek's swamp. But not all of them make it. While Papa Bear appears later comforting Baby, Mama is not there. It's easy to assume she is lost in the crowd that was dumped there. After all, Baby has enough reason to cry after being forced out of his home, but a brief scene proves there is more to the story.

Later, the film shows Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) watching his Magic Mirror (Chris Miller), but the moment also reveals the darkest detail in the film: a bearskin run on his floor wearing Mama Bear's hat. The untimely demise of Mama Bear proves that Lord Farquaad not only kicked this family out of their home and locked them in cages, but he had Mama Bear killed to decorate his room. This morbid detail is glossed over, considering it is still a film for children, but it's a dark twist that further establishes the horrendous treatment the fairytale creatures experience.

'Shrek' Is Full of Fairytale Creatures Being Mistreated

The fate of Mama Bear, while tragic, doesn't impact the film significantly, but it is another example of how the fairytale creatures are treated that further demonstrates their abuse. Admittedly, when it comes to the treatment of fairytale creatures in Shrek, you don't have to look far to see how terrible it is. At the very beginning of the film, villagers come to chase the title character off his own land. Shrek is uninterested in provoking them and wants nothing more than to be left alone. This trend continues with the caging of the fairytale creatures shown during Donkey's escape. The film makes no secret that Lord Farquaad has ordered the removal of all fairytale creatures from the land, a fact made particularly interesting by his reliance on the Magic Mirror.

Even Fiona's refusal to accept the ogre part of herself throughout the film shows that the non-human population is not thought of highly, yet none of these examples are as bad as murder. The subtle detail of Mama Bear's death is just another example of the fairytale creatures' struggle. Though the film doesn't go into it in depth, it doesn't need to. Shrek doesn't know Mama Bear and is not impacted by her death. Nor is it vital to the story, as the lesser examples of mistreatment paint a clear picture. However, the dark detail does add something to find on a rewatch.

Mama Bear's Death Isn't the Only Dark Moment in 'Shrek'

Though nothing can top the murder of Mama Bear, it is not an isolated incident. There are many subtle examples of how messed up the mistreatment of the fairytale creatures is. Like Mama Bear's death, these details expand upon the abuse of fairytale creatures in Duloc, although the implications are too gory for the kid-friendly film to expand upon. The film shows characters betrayed by those who should be their friends, like Tinkerbell being trapped and given to the guards by Peter Pan (Michael Galasso) or Geppetto (Chris Miller) abandoning Pinocchio (Cody Cameron). The fact that these duos were turned against each other shows the length of this thinking, hinting at a dark reality behind prejudices as characters are betrayed by trusted friends and family.

And perhaps the most noticeable example is the literal torture of Gingy (Conrad Vernon). The gingerbread man is held captive by Farquaad and his guards, who attempt to get him to reveal the location of other fairytale creatures. This includes dunking him in milk until he's choking and breaking off his legs. Farquaad crumbles one leg completely, though the other is hastily reattached by the end. With no actual blood (since he is a cookie), the treatment of Gingy isn't exactly gory, but it's as close as the PG film can get. Gingy's torture and Mama Bear's murder show the extreme of Farquaad's hatred of fairytale creatures and prove that being displaced isn't the worst they have to deal with. Due to the nature of the film, these elements are easily missed by the children in the audience, but provide something extra for the adults. Though the film doesn't spend much time focusing on these moments, they imply that there is a dark side to Duloc.

