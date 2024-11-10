Picture this, your favorite grouchy, green ogre speaking with a Canadian accent! A tough pill to swallow given Shrek's distinctive Scottish voice is the crème de la crème of his treasured personality, but it happened! Shrek, DreamWorks Animation's first critical and commercial success project, is still regarded as one of the greatest animated comedies of the 2000s. To date, the adventures of Shrek, Princess Fiona, and their noble steady Donkey have spanned into an enduring franchise. And without Mike Myers's creative opinion, Shrek might have been much different.

The character of Shrek, as we know him today, owes a large part of his likability to the actor who gave him his voice and Steven Spielberg. Believe it or not, when Myers first began recording lines for the film, he used his natural Canadian accent. However, as he dove deeper into the character, he began to feel something was missing.

Mike Myers Knew Shrek Needed an Accent that Reflected Euro-centric Fairytales

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Shrek was intended to be an unconventional hero — grumpy yet lovable, an underdog living on the fringes of society. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Mike Myers reflected on a time during the production stage of Shrek when a lightbulb struck! Myers believes fairytales focus on the class system, an idea rooted in European literature. He was particularly drawn to the idea of making Shrek sound like a working-class hero who might be rough around the edges but has a strong moral core. But a change needed to be made.

At this point, the Toronto-born actor had already recorded Shrek with his Canadian accent but soon felt the character's tone had no "oomph." Myers then realized that a Scottish accent, with working-class history, would make Shrek feel more authentic within a fairytale setting. Shrek's tale is one of self-discovery, breaking societal expectations, and building meaningful connections despite his gruff exterior. A Scottish voiceover would most certainly add a layer of depth, adding distinction to the ugly ogre who could have otherwise blended into the landscape of animated fairytale protagonists.

Switching to a Scottish accent was not without challenges. Changing Shrek's voice required re-recording nearly the entire script. This was a costly decision, as DreamWorks would have to fund an additional recording session from the film's $60 million budget, adjust the animation to match the new voice, and rework other production aspects set with the Canadian-accented voice. But Myers pleaded to the studio and the uncredited Executive Producer, Steven Spielberg, to let him try!

With Steven Spielberg's Nod, Mike Myers Offered to Re-recorded Shrek's Scottish Voice For Free

Close

According to the Huffington Post, Steven Spielberg was very receptive to the idea, and Mike Myers offered to re-record for free because he was so confident that the change would benefit the character. The DreamWorks team, too, saw the potential and agreed to back the re-recording. After the excess heard Shrek's Scottish change, Spielberg personally sent Myers a letter saying, "You're so right, it's way better as Scottish, thank you so much."

Shrek's Scottish accent was exactly what Myers envisioned: an ogre who felt one with the fantasy genre and someone who resembled the working class. The Scottish accent became one of Shrek's most recognizable traits, and Myers' dedication to perfecting this voice contributed greatly to the film's success. Shrek became an international phenomenon, grossing over $492 million worldwide and earning a place in pop culture history.

The character of Shrek might have been charming with a Canadian accent, but the Scottish version provided a richness that was essential to the movie's charm and longevity. With over three sequels, two spin-offs, an acclaimed Broadway musical, and an upcoming Shrek 5, DreamWorks's favorite ogre has continuously captured the hearts of audiences young and old. Who knew a journey from a misunderstood loner to a beloved friend and hero is made all the more compelling by a voice that captures humor and heart so flawlessly?

Shrek is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Shrek An ogre named Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy tale characters. To reclaim his peaceful solitude, Shrek strikes a deal with the diminutive tyrant Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. An unlikely friendship forms between Shrek, Fiona, and a talkative Donkey, leading to comedic adventures and lessons about true love and acceptance. Release Date May 18, 2001 Director Vicky Jenson , Andrew Adamson Cast Cameron Diaz , Mike Myers , Eddie Murphy , John Lithgow Runtime 90 minutes Writers Ted Elliott , Roger S.H. Schulman , Joe Stillman , Terry Rossio Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO