Animated films were in an unusual state at the beginning of the 21st century. Although previous generations had been loyal to the classical 2D animation style, Pixar had broken through with their 1995 hit Toy Story, proving that 3D was just as exciting as a format. There was a brief moment in which it appeared that Pixar would be the only studio capable of pushing the medium forward, but Shrek ended up ushering in a new wave of animated films from Dreamworks. While Pixar’s films would often address mature themes and pay homage to classical cinema, the Shrek franchise embraced modern popular culture with frequent references to recent films, music, and celebrities. It seemed like an absurd concept, but it turned into one of the most profitable franchises ever.

Shrek turned the fantasy genre on its head and highlighted the characters who would either be supporting characters or villains in traditional fairy tale films. Set in the distant fantasy realm of Far Far Away, the film centers on an Ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) as he is joined by Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in a quest to save Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a fire-breathing dragon. The character of Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) became so popular that he received a spinoff franchise. In addition to several animated short films, a stage musical, and multiple theme park attractions, the Shrek series is set to receive a highly anticipated fifth installment. Each movie is funny, but some Shrek entries are far more enjoyable and rewatchable.

6 ‘Shrek Forever After’ (2010)

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Shrek Forever After marked the moment in which the franchise ran out of its creative fuel. Although it had already experienced a slight dip in quality, the fourth film in the series decided to negate the character progression that Shrek had experienced as a father and husband. After deciding that he wants to return to the “freedom” he had before getting married to Fiona, Shrek makes a deal to travel back in time to experience an alternate reality. This choice ends up going poorly when Shrek discovers he gambled away everything that he cares about most.

The idea of Shrek taking the people he loves for granted is compelling, but Shrek Forever After spends too much time reiterating the plot points of the first film. It’s ultimately just too dark for a family-friendly franchise that has a good deal of bathroom humor, as even Shrek’s relationship with Donkey isn’t as interesting as it once was. Many of the familiar characters are absent, and even the quality of animation feels lacking when compared to the more elaborate designs of its predecessors. While it’s worth checking out for those wanting to experience the entire series, Shrek Forever After isn’t really worth watching more than once.

5 ‘Shrek the Third’ (2007)

Directed by Chris Miller and Raman Hui

Although it lacks the emotional qualities of its predecessors, Shrek The Third is so weird that it’s still worth checking out as a guilty pleasure. The third film plays upon Shrek’s anxieties about parenthood, as the death of Fiona’s father, King Harold (John Cleese), forces him to search for a new ruler for Far Far Away. Shrek seeks the young Arthur Pendragon (Justin Timberlake), a bullied teenager whose only friend is the quirky magician Merlin (Eric Idle). Having Shrek serve as a mentor to a younger character was an interesting way to progress the series and address themes of fatherhood as Shrek is coping with Fiona’s pregnancy. Although there are some genuinely tender moments between Shrek and Arthur, there are enough goofy shenanigans with Puss and Donkey that Shrek The Third never risks being too saccharine.

Shrek The Third fleshes out some of the franchise’s supporting characters who were only given limited roles in the previous entries. A storyline involving Fiona teaming up with the other Princesses trapped in the castle allows the series to poke fun at some of the recurring cliches in fairy tale stories. Additionally, the surprisingly sinister Prince Charming (Rupert Everett), who was spurned by his mother’s death, becomes one of the franchise’s most ruthless villains. Shrek The Third doesn’t have any deeper ideas beyond being serviceable family entertainment, but it's a very funny film that has aged much better than many have expected.

4 ‘Puss in Boots’ (2011)

Directed by Chris Miller

Spinoff films are usually a risky gamble, as isolating an element popular in one franchise is often not a great way to kickstart a new story. While the Minions in the Despicable Me films and the Madagascar Penguins were fun side characters, their spinoff films failed to transition them into compelling protagonists. However, Puss in Boots successfully mapped its character’s compelling origin story.

Instead of trying to replicate the slapstick humor of Shrek, Puss in Boots embraced its nature as a swashbuckling adventure film, complete with some truly great sword fighting. Although he comes across as a fearless hero in the Shrek films, Puss is far more vulnerable in Puss in Boots, as it reveals that he was blamed for a crime he did not commit. There’s not as much tension because viewers already know that Puss will survive, but Puss in Boots was a fun new direction for the Shrek franchise that is certainly more rewatchable than most animated spinoffs.

3 ‘Shrek’ (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

Shrek is one of the most influential films of the 21st century, opening the door for a very different style of animation. Shrek is essentially the story of an outsider who becomes a reluctant hero, and the character's underdog quality makes the series endlessly compelling. Myers has always been a comedic legend, but he conveys a surprising amount of pathos with his vocal performance in the first film.

It’s easy to forget that Shrek was a critically acclaimed hit, winning the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and receiving a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The many memorable lines and amusing cutaway gags have certainly endeared it to a generation of viewers who grew up with the series. Some of its animation may feel a bit dated, but the delightfully subversive and daring Shrek holds up remarkably well as an inventive take on a familiar story.

2 ‘Shrek 2’ (2004)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon

Shrek 2 does what all great sequels do best: it complicates the characters and raises the stakes. The first film revealed that Shrek and Fiona were destined to have a happy ending, but Shrek 2 examined what their life would actually look like once the royal family got involved. Shrek is once again an underdog in a world that wants to reject him and is forced to make a sacrifice to prove his love to Fiona. It’s surprising that a film that is so packed with action makes room for such serious themes about isolation.

Shrek 2 is easily the funniest film in the series, thanks in great deal to the use of iconic needle drops like “Holding Out For A Hero” and “Accidentally In Love.” Although there are fun references to everything from The Lord of the Rings to From Here To Eternity, Shrek 2 is at its best when it plays off the dynamic between Shrek, Donkey, and Puss as they bicker throughout their adventure. Twenty years later, Shrek 2 is still one of the most rewatchable animated sequels of all time.

1 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish raised its franchise's quality of animation and improved upon its predecessor in every way. In an adventure that was set after the Shrek films, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish picks up with the feline swashbuckler attempting to elude the Big Bad Wolf, a terrifying villain that represents death. Puss is forced to reckon with his past and once again takes part in an epic quest where the fate of the realm lies in his paws.

Feeling closer in tone to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series than any of Dreamworks’ previous films, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish changed the animation style of the franchise. There are tinges of comedy, particularly thanks to a scene-stealing appearance by John Mulaney, but the tone is far more serious. On a visceral level, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a great piece of artwork with frames that are beautifully packed with detail. Hopefully, it will not be the last Shrek spinoff film, but it’s hard to imagine the series ever releasing a film that is more rewatchable than Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

