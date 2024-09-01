Shrek was a big hit when it came out in 2001, launching one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time. There are several reasons for its massive success: its irreverence towards fairy-tale conventions, wonderful characters, the strength of the story, and definitely its quotability. The eponymous character alone (Mike Myers with an iconic Scottish accent) accounts for so many great lines, by turns hilarious and emotionally affecting. Whether he's quoting Babe after crossing a terrifying bridge or pretending that Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) is insulting Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and not him, Shrek's wit proves integral to his character throughout the film.

In the meantime, practically everything that Donkey says is very quotable—thanks to Eddie Murphy's singular charisma and the character's extremely talkative personality. Donkey can go on about what he and Shrek can do as roommates, look down on a rickety bridge, or take an insult as a compliment, and it proves just as entertaining. One mark of a good character is that they can be equally memorable in various moods, and this film excels at letting everyone shine. Still, truly great quotes are more than just about being funny or catchy. The most stellar quotes in Shrek contribute most to developing character arcs, helping the audience understand someone's personality, or supporting the movie's themes.

10 "I hate it when you got somebody in your face. You're trying to give them a hint, and they won't leave..."

Donkey (Eddie Murphy)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

As Shrek and Donkey approach Shrek's shack, the ogre says that he likes his privacy. Trying to show they have something in common, Donkey says, "I hate it when you got somebody in your face. You're trying to give them a hint, and they won't leave. And then there's that big awkward silence, you know?" Shrek turns around and looks at him, and Donkey understands this awkward silence is exactly what he just described. This moment helps make this possibly the most rewatchable entry in the Shrek franchise.

It sums up their relationship perfectly. Shrek and Donkey have only just met, and Donkey has already gotten on Shrek's nerves. It makes for a good laugh, but it also says a few things about Donkey. He lacks self-awareness and is desperate: Donkey knows Shrek wants him to leave after this line is finished but still asks if he can move in. Donkey so wants to make a friend and has nowhere to go, two facts that make him a highly sympathetic character, not to mention entertaining.

9 "Some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make."

Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Lord Farquaad is addressing a large audience as knights are gathered to engage in a contest to see who will be granted "the privilege" of going on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona from a castle. The wannabe king is too lazy to do it himself, but he goes on to say that the runner-up will get the chance should the winner fail. Since a dragon is guarding the castle, he tells them, "Some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make."

That's right: Lord Farquaad is so conceited that he considers other men's sacrifices his own. Shrek and Donkey are looking up at him as he says this, and the shot makes it so the viewer, too, is looking up at him. It makes Farquaad look more important but also conveys that he thinks he is so much more important than everyone else. The crowd cheers at the end, too, which says just as much about them as it does about him. There is no line that better evokes Lord Farquaad's sense of self and relationship with his people, cementing his place as one of DreamWorks' best villains.

8 "One of a kind."

Shrek (Mike Myers)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shrek and Fiona are in the middle of escaping the castle, but the dragon isn't even attacking them; instead, she's trying to flirt with Donkey, and Shrek valiantly (albeit crudely) informs the princess that "I have to save my ass" before they escape. Irritated and bemused, Fiona asks, "What kind of knight are you?" Shrek's response is perfect for his character: "One of a kind."

With a sense of humor, the ogre establishes himself as an outlier in the fairy-tale genre. His looks, motives, refusal to kiss the princess, and language all show that Shrek is a rather unconventional take on the heroic knight. But this clever line is also a statement about the movie as a whole: its irreverence was game-changing, and this line from Shrek summarizes just how many Disney tropes this story is comically playing around with.

7 "Shall we?"

Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Fiona just single-handedly kicked the stuffing out of several bandits, and what does she do after this sudden display of power? She looks at her guides and says, "Shall we?" as if they were sitting down for dinner. The contrast between her formal cadence and the burst of violence she just unleashed highlights that her character is meant to subvert expectations of what a princess can or can't do. The shock on Shrek and Donkey's faces underscores that, as their ideas of what defines a princess have clearly been shaken.

Sure, Fiona needed help with the dragon in the castle, but she could obviously still defend herself against a group of Merry Men in the forest. Fiona is no damsel in distress, and she's no show-off either. This is one of her character's best moments, a funny yet insightful scene that makes Shrek one of the most rewatchable DreamWorks movies of the 2000s.

6 "You know, Donkey. Sometimes things are more than they appear."

Shrek (Mike Myers)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shrek and Donkey are lying down on a cliff, looking at the stars above. The ogre is trying to point out some comical constellations, but his noble steed just sees a bunch of dots. In response, Shrek tells him, "Sometimes things are more than they appear." Donkey doesn't seem to get anything out of that, and Shrek doesn't bother to follow that up with an explanation.

Shrek may just be talking about himself here, but the line itself isn't just about Shrek; it's also about Fiona, who eavesdrops on this conversation from her private cave. Soon, the viewer will learn that she isn't all she appears, either. The fire-breathing dragon, too, and even Donkey has more feelings than his hyper-talkative demeanor might suggest. One of this movie's fundamental traits is its penchant for subverting expectations, so this (admittedly cliché) line functions more or less as Shrek's thesis statement.

5 "I'm no one's messenger boy, all right? I'm a delivery boy."

Shrek (Mike Myers)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

After escaping from the castle, Shrek and Fiona have a hectic fight. Fiona demands he remove his helmet so that she can kiss him and fulfill the expectations of a conventional fairy-tale rescue. But that's not what happens at all, and Fiona insists that Shrek tell Lord Farquaad to come here himself. Shrek has other plans: "I'm no one's messenger boy, all right? I'm a delivery boy."

Though he doesn't think much of Lord Farquaad, Shrek still identifies himself as someone who is technically beneath the king-to-be in terms of social standing. He's just another employee whose job description makes him no more than a "delivery boy." This quote helps trace his arc, as he starts off thinking he could never be with a princess before wishing he could and finally breaking up a royal wedding to express his feelings for Fiona. It's also another example of his wit, which is always welcome.

4 "I'm making waffles!"

Donkey (Eddie Murphy)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Shrek has just allowed Donkey to live with him, and Donkey is ecstatic. It's only for one night, and yet he rushes into the shack and goes on about how they're going to stay up late and swap stories. He jumps onto a chair, and as he sits down, he says, "And in the morning—I'm making waffles!" The delivery here cements this as one of Eddie Murphy's best performances, so good, in fact, that he was even nominated for a BAFTA Award, one of the rare occasions where a voice performance has received such an acknowledgment.

Still, the energy here also has a sad side to it. Donkey's imagination gets the best of him, as the audience can tell that Shrek is visibly upset with his new neighbor entering his living room. When Shrek yells that he needs to sleep outside, Donkey's ears go down, and he slowly walks out of the hut. He has so much love to give and yet receives so little in return. By the end of that scene, he has earned the audience's hearts.

3 "I need to find somewhere to camp NOW!"

Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

As the sun goes down, Fiona politely suggests that they should pitch camp. When that doesn't work, she tries to scare them with the idea of robbers in the woods. After that fails, she takes a different approach and yells, "I need to find somewhere to camp NOW!" It's the first time that Shrek and Donkey are intimidated by the princess and also the first time when Fiona drops her princess-like demeanor; it's startling, making the viewer wonder why she needs shelter so badly.

But as Fiona's secret is revealed later on, the audience understands how insecure she is about her appearance at sundown. At this point, Fiona doesn't see Shrek as her true love, so she technically doesn't have to impress him (or Donkey). She could let them know about her curse and still wind up with Prince Farquaad if they just kept their mouths shut, but she simply doesn't want anyone to know. Her secret plays into redefining how a fairy tale can look, making Shrek one of the best romance animated movies of all time.

2 "Yeah, I know."

Shrek (Mike Myers)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Sometimes, a brief acknowledgment is more heartrending than the confessions that precede it. In this case, Shrek and Donkey have just argued about Shrek just wanting the swamp all to himself. Donkey wants to know why, and Shrek exclaims that everyone immediately judges him, and he'd rather keep them out. By the time Donkey points out that he didn't think Shrek "was just a big stupid ugly ogre" when they met, Shrek has gone from enraged to crestfallen, saying, "Yeah, I know."

While being judged for one's looks is a well-worn and predictable trope, the way Shrek concedes to Donkey's point makes his loneliness more poignant. The sadness in Shrek's voice reveals that Donkey is merely an exception, not the rule. The shot of the two sitting on the edge of the cliff with the enormous full moon ahead of them, the music, and Mike Myers' affecting performance all come together perfectly. As Donkey changes the topic back to the stars, the viewer can see their friendship has deepened.

1 "Ogres are like onions."

Shrek (Mike Myers)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

After telling Donkey that there's a lot more to ogres than terrorizing people, Donkey asks for an example. So Shrek tells him that "ogres are like onions," holding one out to him, leading to a great back-and-forth in which Donkey guesses why incorrectly. "Because they stink?" and "because they make you cry" are two hilarious attempts to understand the simile. Shrek goes on to explain that ogres have layers, rejecting Donkey's reply that cakes do, too.

That's an important distinction: cakes have layers, but one can immediately see them, as opposed to onions. Shrek is implying that he has emotional layers and complexities peeled back and revealed only through conversations like this one. Others generally don't see these deeper, more sensitive depths of his personality, but the audience can, which is what makes him such a compelling character. Shrek's attempt to explain also shows that he is trying to open up to a potential friend, making this line (and the entire conversation) both one of the funniest and most important in a film that is undoubtedly one of the most quotable DreamWorks movies.

NEXT: 'The 10 Best Robin Williams Movie Quotes, Ranked'