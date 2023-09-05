The Big Picture "All Star" by Smash Mouth perfectly captures Shrek's struggles and his resilience throughout the film, serving as an anthem for those who feel like outcasts.

Since its titular anti-social ogre first burst out of an outhouse to the tune of “All Star,” Shrek and the rock band Smash Mouth have gone hand in hulking hand. Despite only having one original song on the Shrek soundtrack along with their cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” and having no music featured in any sequels, the group became inextricably linked to the successful film franchise. With the recent passing of Smash Mouth’s lead singer, Steve Harwell, it’s the perfect time to go back to 2001, when a sarcastic ogre and his chatty donkey sidekick dominated the box office, serenaded by one of the most iconic bands of the early aughts.

Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ Captures Shrek’s Struggles and Resilience

Image via DreamWorks

While anybody who hasn’t been living under a rock (or a nice boulder) for the past twenty years probably knows the basic plot of Shrek, focusing on some of the movie's themes really helps emphasize how Smash Mouth perfectly encapsulated Shrek’s central message. When we first meet Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers), he’s living an isolated life in a swamp, content in his solitude and general state of filth. He spends his days bathing in mud, making ear wax candles, and painting surprisingly impressive signs warning potential intruders to stay away. Shrek may have some thinly veiled self-esteem issues —having strangers relentlessly pursue you with pitchforks will do that to you— but he’s confident in his abilities and is happy with the life that he’s built for himself.

For these reasons, it’s particularly fitting that Shrek is first introduced with Smash Mouth’s smash hit, “All Star.” In the song, Steve Harwell laments being underestimated and insulted as the world around him gets increasingly difficult to navigate but decides that he’s going to do things his own way anyway and just enjoy the ride. The song mirrors the movie’s idea that while things around you might be going to hell (be it because of a school bully or a swamp filled with annoying fairytale creatures), you’re going to figure it out, and you’re going to be okay. “All Star” reflects Shrek’s resolve to make the most out of his life in spite of the jerks who try to tear him down.

‘All Star’ Was Written as an Anthem for Outcasts, Which Is Perfect for ‘Shrek’

Image via DreamWorks Animation

As the movie goes on, Shrek meets his future bestie and side kick in the form of a talking donkey appropriately named Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and Smash Mouth’s anthem only continues to resonate more as we see that Donkey has also spent his life being treated like an outsider. Greg Camp, who penned the iconic track, revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that he wrote the song largely for young fans of the band who felt like outcasts. His fellow band member, Paul De Lisle, agreed that the song was something of a pep talk for these kids, saying “Hang in there … You control your own ship.”

‘All Star’ Was Originally Intended as a Placeholder in ‘Shrek’

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Perfect though it may seem to us now, “All Star” was originally intended as a placeholder in Shrek, and was never supposed to be in the movie. While some people think of it as something of Shrek’s theme song, Smash Mouth did not write “All Star” specifically for the film (it was actually written two years prior to Shrek’s release.) In fact, "All Star" had already been used in a few films by the time Shrek came around. For this reason, although the filmmakers liked the vibe and message of the song, they felt that it wasn’t terribly fresh anymore. A young artist named Matt Mahaffey was enlisted to write a new song, and after weeks of hard work and determination, the song was presented to then-Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, who listened attentively, thought it over, and had one resounding suggestion: “Why don't you just use ‘All Star’?”

Smash Mouth’s Cover of ‘I’m a Believer’ Reflects Shrek’s Growth and Love for Fiona

Image via DreamWorks Animation

While Smash Mouth helped set Shrek off with a bang, they also provided the perfect bookend to the movie. At the end of the film when Shrek and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) get married, the two stand at the altar and share their first wedded kiss, at which time Smash Mouth’s cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” begins to sing out over the scene. The song may not be a Smash Mouth original, but the livelier, more rock-and-roll rendition of the classic song still oozes Smash Mouth energy and, once again, expertly reflects the themes of the scene.

Throughout the movie, we watch Shrek grow from a virtual recluse into a devoted friend, particularly as he falls in love with Fiona. While “I’m a Believer” is a cheerful love song, its connection to Shrek is even more interesting when we consider the lyrics, “And then I saw her face, now I’m a believer.” Now, this obviously isn't an actual reference to Shrek seeing that Fiona is an ogre and further realizing that she's his perfect match, but it is oddly fitting and further proves that this Smash Mouth cover was the perfect choice to close out the movie. Donkey also gives in to his love for Dragon in this scene, when she catches the bridal bouquet and he appears to accept her non-verbal proposal. As Shrek and Fiona ride off into the sunset in a horse-drawn onion carriage, Donkey takes the mic and finishes the rest of the song for us.

‘Shrek’ Helped Make Smash Mouth a Household Name

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Even though Smash Mouth was doing fine before Shrek, having already released two successful albums, the film’s use of “All Star” undeniably helped make Smash Mouth a household name. The song effectively captured Shrek’s spirit and encouraged viewers young and old to roll with the punches and dance to the beat of their own drum, while “I’m a Believer” reminded them to let love find them along the way, too. While we sadly won’t be getting any new Smash Mouth songs in the hotly anticipated Shrek 5, we can appreciate how this unassuming family movie has remained a pop culture staple over twenty years later, carrying with it an optimistic anthem for wary outcasts.