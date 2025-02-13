Fans around the world are flocking to the swamp to see Shrek’s many adventures. The first three movies in the Shrek franchise are making waves on streaming, according to Netflix. Given Shrek the Third recently became available on the platform, fans worldwide are taking the opportunity to revisit the franchise, especially after Shrek 5 was announced last year.

The original feature has been on the platform for some time now and is at #3 on the TUDUM charts at the time of writing. The movie follows Shrek, who, in a bid to save his swamp, agrees to retrieve Princess Fiona for the fairytale-hating Lord Farquaad of Duloc, but falls in love with her on the way. The movie co-directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson introduced us to the loveable characters, who get more and more relatable as we grow up. The film was a commercial success garnering $492.5 million worldwide and has an 88% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Following the original movie on the charts is Shrek 2 at #4, which takes us on another adventure with Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey. The animated feature directed by Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, and Kelly Asbury takes us to Fiona’s home, the castle of Far Far Away, where Shrek and Fiona were invited by her parents, in a bid to separate them. The sequel was a bigger success grossing $935.5 million worldwide and garnering an 89% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Shrek the Third, which is relatively new on the platform, is at #9. Directed by Chris Miller, the movie finds Shrek reluctant to become the heir apparent of Far Far Away and sets out to find Arthur Pendragon who could take over if Shrek opts to abdicate. The film was not as well received as either of its predecessors with a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a commercial success, grossing $813 million worldwide.

What Is Next in the Shrek Franchise?