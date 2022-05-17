No piece of art maintains its iron grip dominance on pop culture forever. Eventually, people were going to switch the radio dial away from Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” Similarly, the works of John Grisham were never going to permanently be the biggest literary phenomenon in America. As for Shrek, this 2001 animated movie seemed to be the new indisputable king of American animation, especially with the enormous success of Shrek 2. But even an ogre as layered as this one wasn’t always going to be at the epicenter of global culture. Sooner or later, Shrek was going to cede its crown. The close proximity of the end for the Shrek saga’s pop culture ubiquity was made more apparent than ever with the lackluster 2007 entry in the franchise Shrek the Third.

Released in May 2007 against a pair of fellow blockbuster third installments (Spider-Man 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), creative stagnation was apparent in countless ways throughout Shrek the Third. This included a pair of seemingly disparate flaws that were actually deeply intertwined: the film’s villain and the shocking disinterest Shrek the Third has in creativily utilizing the King Arthur mythology it keeps leaning on.

For starters, Shrek the Third employs Prince Charming as the movie’s antagonist. Returning from Shrek 2 harboring a grudge against the film’s titular ogre, this made Shrek the Third the first installment in the franchise to feature a previously existing character as a villain rather than a newly-created creation. Whereas Shrek 2 had managed to find so much fun in creating entirely new adversaries out of fairy tale archetypes, Shrek the Third opted to make a baddie out of someone immediately familiar to the viewer. This franchise was only three movies old, and it was already getting weighed down by an overdose of reliance on the past.

Meanwhile, Shrek the Third ostensibly allows the series to lampoon King Arthur mythology just as the previous two Shrek titles had poked fun at Brothers Grimm fairy tales. But the use of this mythos boils down to just featuring Arthur, Merlin, and brief cameos from Lancelot and Guinevere. Despite the avalanche of characters and lore in the King Arthur legends, Shrek the Third ignores all of it. Worse, the gags it does make at the expense of this story are utterly terrible. There’s no personality to speak of in this incarnation of Arthur, no fun to be had in seeing a new vision of this mythological figure. It’s all a massively squandered opportunity, especially since these tales have tons of villains that could’ve been more interesting and original than just rehashing Prince Charming.

Delivering a foe rooted in Arthurian legend would’ve also solved another key problem with Shrek the Third concerning how disconnected its pieces feel. There’s little to bond together King Arthur’s storyline and Prince Charming’s wickedness, just as one example. Meanwhile, try as the screenwriters might, Shrek’s anxiety over impending fatherhood never feels like an organic parallel to Arthur’s plight. Fiona’s antics with an assortment of generically rendered princesses are also enormously separated from the primary plot. Donkey and Puss in Boots barely have a plot line to speak of, but their antics feel distractingly removed from all the primary action.

Everyone’s in their own terrible movie in Shrek the Third and all the disjointed pieces never come together properly. So much stuff is getting thrown at the wall, yet shockingly little of it registers properly beyond making one imagine how botched gags could’ve been better executed. It’s especially disappointing to see this considering how well the Shrek series had juggled disparate perspectives and plot lines up to this point. The comparatively intimate narratives of the last two Shrek movies look all the more enticing compared to this installment, which embodies the adage of how bigger is not always better.

Even the character designs reflect the diminishing returns of this franchise. CG humans have always been something that the Shrek series has struggled with, a reflection of how the first two installments emerged during the earliest days of CG cinema. But even with the advancements of digital technology circa 2007, Shrek the Third offers little in the way of imagination when it comes to how it realizes human beings. This only reinforces how important wit and storytelling were to the previous Shrek films. They were far from perfect visually, but they found ways to compensate for those shortcomings that Shrek the Third can’t even conceive of.

But perhaps the most disappointing and damning of all the shortcomings in Shrek the Third is how decidedly weaker its soundtrack is compared to the previous two Shrek movies. Love or hate the tunes themselves, those original Shrek films delivered catchy ditties you couldn’t get out of your head. Even better, the songs themselves were executed with infectious confidence. What other movie would kick off an “All-Star” needle drop with a character bursting out of an outhouse? How about a soaring rendition of “Holding Out For a Hero” set to pulse-pounding action sequences? In the previous two Shrek movies, the music got the soul stirring and the individual personalities of the movies themselves reinforced vibrantly.

In Shrek the Third, barely any attempt is made to deliver memorable music-themed sequences despite the use of some great tunes. Nobody will ever dispute the greatness of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” but everyone can agree its use here is ham-fisted. Meanwhile, a forgettable track by Eels plays over a montage of Shrek stumbling through Royal duties while Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas belt out a cover of “Thank You (Falletin Me Be Mice Elf Again)" over the lifeless credits seemingly as an afterthought. Shrek the Third should’ve just abandoned the pop music approach of its predecessors if it was gonna stumble this element this badly.

Shrek the Third isn’t bad because it isn’t exactly like its predecessors. Comparing these films doesn’t make a great film suddenly look problematic, it just reinforces deeply ingrained flaws in Shrek the Third. Looking at the ways Shrek the Third came up short compared to its predecessors, it becomes more apparent than ever why this was the film that began Shrek’s descent from stardom. Only one more entry in the franchise would emerge afterward, with this universe subsequently getting relegated to a pair of Puss in Boots spin-off movies. That’s not a fate anyone would’ve imagined the series experiencing circa. 2004, but the end comes for all pop culture phenomena. Even ones that are all-stars like Shrek.

