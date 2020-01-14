‘Shrill’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Aidy Bryant on Another Journey of Self-Empowerment

Inspired by the Lindy West‘s memoir of the same name, Hulu’s Shrill emerged as one of the greatest lowkey delights of 2018 with a breezy but empowering first season that put Saturday Night Live scene-stealer Aidy Bryant in the spotlight she so very much deserves. Bryant looks to be bringing another megawatt dose of her joyful charisma to Shrill Season 2, which drops on Hulu later this month and just launched a new trailer.

After somewhat blowing up her life at the end of the first season, quitting her job and confronting her troll face-to-face, Bryant’s Annie looks to continue her oh-so-relatable quest to take control of her life — and this time, Fran (Lolly Adefope) and Annie’s mom (Julia Sweeney) are on an empowering journey all their own.

Get a peak at the delightful new season in the trailer below. Shrill returns to Hulu with 8 new episodes on January 24.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Shrill Season 2: