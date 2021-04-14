Shrill is coming to an end with its third season, and the new trailer released by Hulu shows that the self-empowerment series wants to go out with a bang. Annie (Aidy Bryant) will be back in our lives this May, and to get us excited by her return, Hulu is also releasing a new poster for Season 3, together with images (down below) from the three first episodes of the last season.

By the end of Season 2, Annie’s journey to finding her voice led her to break up with her boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones). Season 3's trailer shows Annie is more energized than ever by this decision, confident of her own self and ready to enjoy life the best she can, which will lead her to fight for recognition on her work at the same time she juggles new romantic interests.

Based on the book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, from Lindy West, Shrill quickly became one of Hulu’s best original shows because of how it faces the empowerment story of a woman who needs to accept her own body and take control of her life. It helps a lot that the series never tries to follow the easy path of treating self-love as a political agenda, dealing with all the nuances and contradictions an honest look really demands. Also, Shrill never forgets it’s a comedy, with no lack of funny moments across the two short seasons we already got to see.

The third season of Shrill will have eight episodes, against the seven-episode format of the first two seasons. The show stars Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, E.R. Fightmaster and Patti Harrison. West herself serves as a producer.

Shrill’s third season, and unfortunately the last, will get to Hulu on May 7. You can watch the trailer right here:

And here’s the official synopsis and poster for Season 3 of Shrill:

Season three of Shrill finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

