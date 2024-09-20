The Shrink Next Door is a psychological mousetrap led by Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. Based on true events, it’s a show about boundaries and the many ways they can be pushed in an unhealthy relationship. Marty (Ferrell) is a mild-mannered and nervous pushover just looking for someone he can trust to make him feel more in control. When he visits Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) for a therapy appointment, he is quickly appeased, but also quickly taken advantage of. Marty’s no-nonsense sister, Phyllis (Hahn), begins to notice what’s going on between him and his therapist and does everything she can to warn him, but not before taking care of herself. The effects of Dr. Ike’s problematic actions are detrimental not only to Marty, but to Marty's sister and coworkers, and to his other therapy clients. The Shrink Next Door delves into the repercussions of blurring the lines between professionalism and downright evil.

Paul Rudd’s Character in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Is Way More Menacing Than He Looks

Paul Rudd’s Dr. Ike habitually takes advantage of vulnerable people, and he relentlessly exhibits entirely manipulative traits. To list a few examples of his behavior, he lays out specific ideas (almost always for the benefit of himself) and tags them with phrases like “It’s just a suggestion,” and “I’m not gonna force you,” persuading clients to believe that they are making decisions of their own volition. He uses encouraging words to avoid spending his own time or effort on anything, like telling his wife that she’s capable of being a mom by herself when she asks him for help with their newborn twins. The more we meet him, the more disturbingly clear it gets that Ike’s actions are intrusive, invasive, deceptive, unforgiving – the list goes on.

Dr. Ike establishes himself in the series as someone who needs to be in control, someone whose charisma will allow him to fill people’s heads with his heart’s desire. His tactics of keeping up appearances as the only blameless person around are grounded in constantly making exceptions for himself. As soon as something happens that isn’t in his interests, he flips the script on whatever promises he made or whatever conclusions he's declared by saying things like, “My thoughts on that have evolved.” Then, when someone who used to be a loyal follower of his teachings begins to question his integrity, he plays the savior card and “forgives” them for thinking that he would dare do something to offend them.

Ike’s Behavior to Marty in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Is Regrettably Toxic

There are clear signals that point to an unhealthy, toxic relationship between Marty and Dr. Ike, and those signals increase exponentially with each episode of The Shrink Next Door. Marty didn't have any friends, so Ike was someone he could put all of his trust in, especially after his sister left him due to the loyalty he showed to his therapist. But to keep it that way, Dr. Ike destroys any positive or healthy relationships that Marty does happen to develop. Ike actually depends on people like Marty to feel secure, so he takes advantage of people who need someone to like them and who wish to keep that someone pleased.

Consider when Ike makes a certain impulsive suggestion; Marty hesitantly says to him, “Ike. I don’t know,” to which Ike snappily responds, “I DO.” Marty is highly impressionable, so when Ike comes along to pacify his self-esteem, he welcomes whatever Ike has to say. Marty could be counted on to take every word of advice to heart, so every time Ike got a new idea to expand his image by using Marty’s resources, he would interject with phrases such as, “I think I have a new understanding of what your problem is.” There are smaller, white-lie types of schemes that Ike uses, like the implementation of “swear” jars where he charges Marty for false expletives (i.e., saying “I’m fine” and using “but” statements). And then there are overt abuses of Marty’s naivety, like getting Marty to throw an entire second bar mitzvah just so he could have one to be vicariously proud of himself. Ike ultimately uses his sessions with Marty to ask himself questions in pursuit of self-fulfillment, which in itself illustrates that Ike needs Marty just as much as Marty needs him.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Proves That It Is Possible for Will Ferrell To Make You Cry

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn are some of comedy’s greatest goofballs, but they are also known to deliver some high-quality serious acting. Because of the actors’ diligent performances of their characters, the low points of the story really are heart-breaking. Ike despicably coerces Marty into chopping down his beloved family tree. Similarly, Marty is hospitalized for days, absolutely certain that Ike will be by his side any minute, and Ike never so much as texts him “get well soon.” But the utter worst of all is when Marty visits his koi fish, whom he speaks to and cares for like family, and finds that Adam has gone belly up on Dr. Ike’s watch. It’s simply awful that Marty continued to trust Dr. Ike after so many offenses, because every one of Ike’s injustices fed into Marty’s insecurity and social dependency.

Years deep into the story, Marty is pressured into pushing Miriam (Sarayu Blue), a fellow patient of Dr. Ike’s, into the pool at one of their parties for amusement. Pushing her into that pool, in turn, pushes her beyond her limit, and she confesses to knowing that Ike put him up to it. Undoubtedly sharing the same feelings and circumstances, Miriam confided in Marty that Ike must be a bad influence, and it seemed that this instance could be the thing to open his eyes to the truth. The party – all of whom are dressed in white except for Marty and Miriam, mind you – take a bus ride back to their designated pickup spot, but not before stopping as a ruse to leave Miriam stranded at a gas station. Combined with the visual aid of Marty and Miriam being the only ones not wearing white in the group, the fake-out that Marty might finally separate himself from Dr. Ike’s grip was The Shrink Next Door’s most painful jaw-dropping moment.

Kathryn Hahn Is a Strong-Willed Sister in ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Kathryn Hahn, known for her solid performances in fun-but-serious roles, plays Phyllis, the steel-spined sister to Will Ferrell’s pushover Marty. While the audience experiences Dr. Ike’s toxic behaviors firsthand, Phyllis is able to pick up on Ike’s sketchy traits merely from Marty’s accounts of his interactions with the therapist. Kathryn Hahn typically carries herself with an almost awkward sort of honesty, and this seeps through her performance as she demonstrates that her character’s emotional strength comes from hard-earned experience. When Dr. Ike has Phyllis come in for an appointment, he taps into an emotional place in her mind which softens her skepticism just long enough to make the audience nervous, but she holds tight to reality enough to once again see what's really going on.

Although she only appears in four of the series' eight episodes, Kathryn Hahn’s Phyllis is the best contender to Paul Rudd’s Dr. Ike, and her presence is felt the entire length of the story. Phyllis leaves no room for confusion when she says that Dr. Ike is exhibiting inappropriate boundaries. The audience roots for her in her absence because she tried her best to warn Marty, and she's fought too hard not to come back with a wallop or two in store for Dr. Ike. Awaiting Phyllis’ return helps in witnessing the tragedy of what Dr. Ike did to the lives of his patients. Her final interaction with him is less than graceful, but still perfectly cathartic nonetheless.

