The limited series is inspired by true events and also stars Will Ferrell as a vulnerable patient.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for The Shrink Next Door, the highly-anticipated dark comedy limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Inspired by true events, the eight-episode series will explore the relationship between an ill-intentioned psychiatrist and the patient who has his life stolen by the doctor.

The trailer presents us to Marty (Ferrell), a man who’s unable to find happiness in his relationship with his young sister (Kathryn Hahn) and with his work. While trying to improve his mental health, Marty meets Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (Rudd), a charming psychiatrist that seems to have Marty’s best interests in mind. Even if Dr. Isaac is a little bit unconventional, Marty gets the help he so much needs. Or so he thinks, as the good doctor is actually abusing Marty’s fragile state to control his life. The trailer doesn’t show much of the doctor’s dark side, but it’s clear from the start Rudd is playing a cunning character, capable of hiding his true intentions with sweet words.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:‌ Apple's Summer Preview Highlights 'CODA,' Season 2 of 'Ted Lasso' and 'The Morning Show'

As previously reported, The Shrink Next Door is based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, with Ferrell and Rudd also serving as executive producers on the project. The limited series will mark the first Ferrell and Rudd reunion on screen since the Anchorman sequel in 2013, and it’s easy to say we are all very excited about seeing the two of them together again.

Here’s The Shrink Next Door’s official synopsis:

“Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz. Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

The three first episodes of The Shrink Next Door will debut Friday, November 12, with the remaining episodes released weekly every Friday. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces Kate Hudson to Octavia Spencer’s Apple TV+ Series

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dune's World Premiere Confirmed as Part of the Venice Film Festival The film will be shown almost a full month before its commercial release.

Read Next