Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Shrinking' Season 2.

With two episodes still left to go, Shrinking seems to have already wrapped up most of the major storylines of Season 2. Paul (Harrison Ford) has taken the massive step of moving in with Julie (Wendie Malick), Brian (Michael Urie) is trying to adopt a baby with Charlie (Devin Kawaoka), Sean (Luke Tennie) is in a good place for now after a rough start for his arc this season, and Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) seem to have moved past her brief and out-of-character infidelity.

Still, there are several major storylines that remain unresolved, as exhibited by the two parent-child conflicts at the end of this week's episode. Gaby (Jessica Williams) tells her mom (Vernée Watson) that she doesn't want her to move into her house, and she gets exactly the response that she was dreading. Meanwhile, Alice (Lukita Maxwell) is angry to learn that Jimmy (Jason Segel) told Louis (Brett Goldstein) to stay away from her, leading her to confront him at the end of the episode. As Shrinking works to resolve this plotline, the show would do best to slow things down rather than try to tie it all up by the end of the season. In particular, Goldstein's Louis should be more than a one-season character.

Brett Goldstein's Louis Needs To Return for 'Shrinking' Season 3

Tia's (Lilan Bowden) shadow has hung over Shrinking and its characters since the very beginning of the show. It was always mentioned that she had been killed by a drunk driver, but Shrinking unexpectedly introduced the person responsible in Season 3. This should not have worked as well as it has, especially when the show made the decision to have Brian befriend Louis. It stretched the realm of possibility even more when Alice and Jimmy forgave Louis, even though Jimmy's forgiveness came with the condition that Louis leave the people in Jimmy's life alone from then on. Against all odds, though, Louis has become an important character to Shrinking.

Making Louis into a character who is not just tolerable, but even likable, was a huge risk, but thanks to the show's writing and Goldstein's acting, it has paid off very well. Goldstein plays Louis with the shame and regret that is to be expected, but this character is also funny and caring, and he isn't some one-dimensional, brooding tragic figure. Meeting and forgiving Louis has been such an important part of Alice's growth, to the point where she has now even told Paul that she doesn't need therapy anymore. His presence has forced the show to confront Jimmy and Alice's grief in a new way, exploring the accident through details that Shrinking had previously not shown.

Louis' Presence Forces 'Shrinking' Into an Interesting Gray Area

Shrinking is not a traditional sitcom where everything gets neatly wrapped up at the end of each episode. It fell into some of those traps earlier this season, especially with the Liz and Derek storyline. Generally, though, what makes this show great is how it doesn't shy away from the uglier feelings and more realistic aspects of grief and loss. Louis being around challenges everything that the show has previously told its viewers in a fascinating and bold way. Jimmy has painted Louis as one thing in his head, but the reality is much more complicated.

One of the best episodes of the season, "Last Drink," starts with a flashback to just before Tia died. In it, Louis is shown to be happily in love with his fiancée, Sarah (Meredith Hagner). Of course, the shame and guilt from the accident then destroyed Louis' life, but now, with help from Brian and Alice, he has been able to start to get back on track. There is a path forward where the show could neatly write off Louis by showing him healing, reuniting with Sarah, and disappearing from the show. While Louis' healing arc is certainly important, getting rid of him would be a mistake. Having him around forces the show into a complicated and nuanced gray area, where Louis is both the person responsible for Tia's death, and a fully-fledged and complex human being.

Ultimately, Shrinking is at its best when it acknowledges the messier parts of life. For a show about therapy, it is fitting that the series embraces dialectics, and that is most evident through Louis. Louis is more than his worst mistake; the season shows him laughing with Brian and Alice at dinner, helping Alice with her grief by asking about Tia, and slowly making an effort to heal after punishing himself for so long. Louis' presence is exactly what the show needs, and what Jimmy needs, in order to force everything to the surface, discomfort and all.

